Yavapai County Farm Bureau will have its annual Policy Development Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E Goodwin St.

As a grassroots organization, the Policy Development Meeting is your opportunity to provide direction for the future of Farm Bureau, the future of Arizona agriculture, and the future of your food.

For more information please contact Amber Morin, Arizona Farm Bureau staff, at 480-323-6832 or ambermorin@azfb.org.