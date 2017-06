CHINO VALLEY – Grief counselors will be available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday at Del Rio Elementary School, in the wake of Christian Pearson’s death on June 11 and Saturday’s candle-light vigil.

The counseling is for anyone – children and adults.

Christian attended Del Rio school, and Yavapai County Schools Superintendent Tim Carter’s office is making the counselors available.

For more information, call 928-636-4414.