P&Z recommends one senior project, but not another

A request for zoning change with a Planned Area Development Overlay on 23 acres did not garner the recommendation of the Chino Valley Planning and Zoning Commission on June 6. They agreed, however, to reconsider the request if the owner can provide information on Phase II of the project.

The proposed PAD for Perkinsville Estates Active Adult Community, on existing CL/SR-1 (Commercial Light/Single Family Residential 1-acre minimum) property, is located on the south side of Perkinsville Road about 0.8 miles east of Highway 89. The applicant, Kevan Larson, owner of Granite Basin Engineering, Inc, submitted plans for a PAD overlay for Phase I which would include space for 48 units on 4.32 acres.

The adult community would have designated space for park model units for purchase or rent for no more than 12 months. Amenities such as pool, tennis and/or pickleball courts, barbecue areas, dog parks, raised gardens, would become available during Phase II of the project.

Commissioner Claude Baker called the plan “immature,” and other commission members expressed concern over whether residents would ever see amenities if Phase II fell through.

Engineer Davin Benner said going ahead with Phase I would generate a revenue stream to get the project going, which is a typical plan when capital funds aren’t available. He said some in the Baby Boomer generation may have lost fortunes during the recession and need housing that fits their fixed income levels.

Commissioner Julie Van Wuffen said she has no problem with manufactured housing or with a company wanting to make a profit. However, she said, this project looked like it would turn into a low-income ghetto.

“I used to sell manufactured housing. I saw what they do to get people in. That’s why I don’t sell it anymore,” Van Wuffen said.

“I’ve never been in that industry. I don’t know if it would be a 55-and-older ghetto. There are some really nice places in Chino and some really bad ones,” Benner responded. The owner wanted to see if this project would spark some interest, he added.

Commissioner Michael Bacon said it could be a viable project, but there were too many questions. He wanted more information on the phasing and amenities.

The commissioners unanimously voted to send the project back to the applicant for now.

West Meadows

Property owner James Fletcher provided plans for West Meadows Active Adult Community on 54.5 acres located east of Road 1 West and one-half mile north of Road 4 North. This project would cater to retired people wanting to downsize their homes, the application stated.

The town staff report indicates 31 percent of the population in Chino Valley are 65 and older, according to the U.S. Census. Town council had approved a preliminary plan in 2007 that the owner now requests to abandon. It provided for single-family residential homes on 7,000-sq.-ft. lots.

Instead, Fletcher wants to keep the same-sized lots and build an active adult community with park model units. Phase I would include 220 units on 23 acres; Phase II would include 207 units on 22 acres, with two roads accessing Road 1 East.

Possible amenities listed similar items as the previous project heard by commissioners. The development would include an onsite sewer collection and treatment system.

Fletcher said he wanted this community to include more than the required minimum open space, and he is willing to lose some lots for that purpose. He also has 400 trees growing now in the Phase II location that will be planted on Phase I lots.

He researched places in Mesa and Wickenburg and said by 7 p.m., all is quiet, and after 10 p.m. the gates would be closed and require a code to open.

Several nearby residents expressed concern about noise from their farming equipment and smells from animals causing the new residents to complain and the established residents to lose their rights to farm.

“Noise, smells, dust – that’s something people moving in there will have to put up with,” said Commissioner Gary Pasciak.

Town Planner Alex Lerma said those issues probably wouldn’t arise until Phase III on an additional 78 acres.

“I feel better about this one. The property owner seems to want to work with the town,” Van Wuffen said.

Baker said he lives on neighboring property and feels with stipulations in place that “it’s a good deal for the neighborhood. It’s as good as it gets.”

The commission unanimously voted to recommend and forward the request to the town council. Stipulations included providing for a community center in Phase II; minimum one tree per unit; connection between Phase I and Phase II lots; restricted to families with at least one member 55 or over; outdoor picnic area and seating; tennis court or swimming pool; and installation of a block wall at Phase III.