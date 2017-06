Duran is a Labrador Retriever Mix male dog looking for a family. He’s about a year and a half in age, fun loving, energetic and knows how to sit and shake on command. He appears to be fine with other dogs, but the staff of the Chino Valley Animal Shelter don’t know how he will react to cats.

He has yet to master the potty training.

If interested, visit Duran at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-64604223, ext. 7.