Chino Valley in Brief: Week of June 14

Paulden cleanup

Volunteers are lining up for the Big Chino Road clean-up effort on Saturday, June 24, and many more are welcomed to join in this event to keep Paulden’s roads cleaned up and looking nice. Meet at 9 a.m. in the Paulden Library parking lot with your gloves and hat.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Donuts, coffee and water will be provided.

Lunch program returns

Summer lunch program is back again this year at the Paulden Food Bank and Territorial Early Childhood Center. The Chino Valley Unified School District Summer Food Service Program provides free lunches for children ages 18 and younger. Adult lunches are available for $3.75.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations. Breakfast is served only at the school from 8 to 9 a.m.

The Chino Valley Unified School District sponsors this program, paid for by the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information, call 928-583-5409.

Library happenings

Tower of Pasta and Back to the Drawing Board take place for children ages 11-18 at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Chino Valley Library. The following Wednesday, same time, are activities called In the Right Spot and The Strongest Link.

Summer Planting with Master Gardeners takes place at 10:30 .m. Friday, June 23, at the Chino Valley Library.

Legion plans karaoke

The American Legion Post 40 plans to host karaoke night at 6 to 10 p.m., Friday, June 16, at its facility on Road 3 South and Highway 89.

The hall also plans a Pig on the Spit roast for July 1. Last bike out at 10 a.m. Riders pay $25, passengers $15. There will be a raffle and silent auction.

The public can enjoy the roast starting at 4 p.m. for $10.

Head Start accepting applications

Chino Valley Head Start Center is accepting applications for enrollment for the Chino Valley/Paulden area. NACOG/Head Start offers quality services at no cost for all income-eligible families, which include classroom and home learning, healthy meals, and services for children with special needs. They have different options to fit families, including: Early Head Start for ages 0-3, Full or Half-Day Head Start for ages 3-5.

Town seeking volunteers

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority, and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley

Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. State Route 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323; Phone (928) 636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.

Library Friends continue sale

Due to an overstock supply the Friends of Chino Valley Library is continuing its hard back fiction sale through the month of June.



Many great notable authors at only 50 cents each and all proceeds benefit the library, according to a news release.