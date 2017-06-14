Before- and after-school program fees increase

Fees will go up this coming school year for students enrolled in the Chino After School Advantage before- and after-school program.

CASA Director Kim Bartels appeared before the Chino Valley Unified School District board members June 6 to explain why a rate increase is necessary.

“The minimum wage has gone up and will go up again in 2018 and 2019 and 2020,” Bartels said.

To keep the program as affordable as possible, the staff discount for having a child in the program will decrease from $20 to $10 per month. That puts about $2,000 back into the program to offset the increase in payroll, she said.

At Del Rio Elementary School, the fee will change from $80 per month to $100; from $100 to $120 at Territorial Early Childhood Center; and from $120 to $140 per month for preschool children.

The going rate is $5 per hour for day care services, Bartels said, so the CASA fees remain less than this.

“We try to keep it reasonable for Chino Valley families,” she said, adding that the program averages about 100 students each year. “We don’t want to take away from local businesses.”

CASA provides academic, enrichment and recreation activities for students throughout the school year. Depending on the program, students also receive breakfast, lunch and snacks. It is a state-licensed day care program.

“Parents can use as little or as much as they want. They don’t need to use it every day, but they do pay a flat rate,” she said.

The board unanimously approved the fee increase.

For more information, please call 928-636-4414, ext. 5774, or email kbartels@chinovalleyschools.com.