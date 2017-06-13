County crews schedule road work on Road 5 North

Yavapai County is set to begin road work Wednesday, June 14, on Road 5 North in Chino Valley, Ponderosa Park Road in Prescott and Old Black Canyon Highway in Black Canyon City.



Work will include a scrub seal and fog seal on those roads continuing through June 29, 2017. One lane of traffic will be open at all times in all construction zones, and access to homes and business will remain open. Expect delays in the construction areas.



For more information, call Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit yavapai.us/publicworks.