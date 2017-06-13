Cooking with Diane: Raspberry Ice Box Cake

With hot summer days coming on, this cool raspberry dessert is ideal to take to backyard parties, barbecues and potlucks. Happy summer!

Raspberry Ice Box Cake

24 Graham Crackers (crushed)

1/3 cup butter (melted)

1/4 cup brown sugar

Mix together and press into a 9-by-13 pan (reserving 1/4 cup) Bake 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

1 6-ounce package raspberry Jell-O

1 cup boiling water

15 ounces frozen raspberries

20 large marshmallows

1/3 cup milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream (whipped)

Dissolve Jell-O in the boiling water, add frozen berries stirring until melted. Chill until partially set then spread over graham cracker crust,

Melt marshmallows in the milk, cool then fold in whipped cream and spread on top of raspberry mixture. Sprinkle with remaining crumbs. Chill for 3 hours.