Chino Valley woman tapped Champion for Young People

First Things First recognized Wendy Watson as the 2017 First Things First Yavapai Champion for Young Children at its board meeting May 24. The award goes to local champions who actively volunteer their time to raise public awareness of the importance of early childhood development and health.

Watson, a Chino Valley resident, is a passionate, vocal advocate for the needs of young children and families in Yavapai County. Some of her contributions include:

• Expanding public awareness of the importance of investing in the health and education of young children in a variety of educational settings throughout the county, such as college courses at Prescott and Yavapai colleges, in professional development trainings, and during parent workshops.

• Helping establish the Early Childhood Learning Collaborate (ECLC) in Yavapai County. The mission of this group is to forge partnerships between early childhood and kindergarten teachers and to enhance awareness and dialog about how to best support children’s successful transition into kindergarten.

• Assisting in implementing the Child Development Associate credential fast-track program at Yavapai College.

“First Things First has brought the importance of early childhood to the forefront,” Watson said. “We stop and consider, ‘How can I see this day in the child’s eyes?’ Each day belongs to the child and we are all just characters in his/her world. If we consider what children need first when making decisions, all of our children would succeed.”

Watson began her career in early childhood as a parent struggling to do the right thing by her three kids. She volunteered at her son’s part-time preschool in Chicago, where she became a teacher’s aide, and eventually director. These experiences led her to 17 years with NACOG Head Start, a master’s degree, being a parent educator/advocate, adjunct faculty at Yavapai, Northland Pioneer and Tohono O’odham community colleges, and full-time Early Childhood faculty at Prescott College.

She is currently working as an ECE consultant and Family Resource Specialist for Chino Valley Unified School District

For more information, visit firstthingsfirst.org/regions/find-your-region and click on the Yavapai region.

Information provided by First Things First, a voter-created, statewide organization that funds early education and health programs to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten. Decisions about how those funds are spent are made by local councils staffed by community volunteers.