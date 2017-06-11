Column: Sacrifice, team atmosphere in clubhouse a big reason for D-backs resurgence

PHOENIX – Whether it’s Robbie Ray shooting hoops with a Nerf ball in the clubhouse or Jeremy Hazelbaker screaming at the top of his lungs for no apparent reason other than to announce his presence with authority, this summer’s Arizona Diamondbacks club is as loose as they come.

Would players be just as loose if they were 12 games under .500 instead of 38-26 and sitting within striking distance of the Colorado Rockies for first place in the NL West?

Probably.

Make no mistake, that’s the nature of the beast. A Major League clubhouse is filled with grown men playing a child’s game, if you will. But it’s so much more than that, and the every-day stresses that come with playing in the show can take its toll on any club.

So how have the Diamondbacks done it? How have they risen from the ashes of a 69-93 season a year ago, survived an offseason filled with firings and endless roster reorganization only to become one of baseball’s best surprises this season?

Sacrifice, Chris Iannetta said.

“We’re a group of guys, an entire team of guys that are willing to put the game first and ourselves second,” Iannetta said in the clubhouse before Saturday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers. “We all want to play, we all want to win, and everyone is doing what they can to help win. We are all chipping in.”

Diamondbacks shortstop Chris Owings, who a year ago was the club’s every-day center fielder, plays multiple positions including second base and right field when called upon.

For a guy hitting .294 and second on the club with 64 hits, that’s rare.

Owings, the epitome of why this club has experienced early success in 2017, credited his manager Torey Lovullo for his excellent communication skills.

“Being able to go out and play different spots. Torey has done a great job of being able to give me a heads up of where I’m going to be the next day,” Owings said. “It’s always nice to show up to the field and know where you’re going to be the next day.”

Lovullo subsequently credited his club with their flexibility, pointing out players like Saturday’s starting pitcher Zack Godley and his willingness to accept any role.

“We’ve asked a lot of him. We’ve called him up and down, asked him to throw up zeros and he does. He deserves so much credit,” Lovullo said in front of the media prior to Saturday’s game.

It also helps the Diamondbacks have gotten off to a franchise best 24-9 at Chase Field this season.

“The biggest thing is getting wins, whether that’s playing well here, or on the road,” Owings said, adding the club’s successful home stand to begin the season gave them confidence.

Arizona took three of four from the San Francisco Giants, then swept the defending American League champion Cleveland Indians.

“We were down a couple games, but we ended up coming back and got some momentum here,” Owings said. “We’ve been playing good baseball here, whether we’re up, down, making comebacks. We’ve been stringing together good at bats.”

Iannetta believes the club’s pitching and defense has set them apart.

“Guys on the mound have gone deep in the games, giving us a chance to win every night. And our bullpen has stepped up,” Iannetta said.

Even after losing Shelby Miller for the season to Tommy John surgery and losing Taijwan Walker to a blister over the last few weeks, the Diamondbacks have figured out a way to keep moving forward.

That’s called playing winning baseball, and if the Diamondbacks are to claim a playoff spot this season, they’ll have to do much of the same over the next four months.

