U.S. flag gets spotlight in Memory Park event

The adoption of the United States flag happened on June 14, 1777, and in August 1949 Congress established June 14, as National Flag Day. Carol Roskos has been a member of Chino Valley Elks 2842 for the past 10 years, and is very involved in many of their activities. One of their events that is held every June 14 at Memory Park is their Flag Memorial Service.

“The ceremony celebrates all of the U.S. flags from the very first flag to our present day flag, and I am one of the members who carry one of the period flags and another member explains what each flag represents,” Roskos said.

“Also during the ceremony Prescott American Legion Color Guard Post 6 march in and start folding the American flag, and some organizations have put a meaning to represent each fold, which is very interesting. This is a very inspirational program, and good for all ages. It is great learning experience for children to learn what the flag means, and this programs is free for everyone in the community to attend, with cookies and juice served afterwards,” she added.

Roskos said that another aspect of the ceremony is that anyone who has an old, tattered flag can bring it to the event and the Boy Scouts will help take care of them.

“I enjoy this so much because I’m very patriotic and it’s one way of showing my respect for the flag which, sadly a lot of people don’t show anymore,” Roskos said.

“Our military men and women (my granddaughter Ann Marie) is one of them are fighting and risking their lives to keep our country free and keep Old Glory the symbol of our freedom flying.”

Anyone interested in becoming an Elk and helping in ceremonies such as this can call her at 928-636-9102.