Putting a pool in Chino Valley wasn’t easy

Paulden Plunge program Take the bus from Paulden to the Chino Valley Aquatic Center this summer. Bus departs: Paulden Food Bank, 195 E. Aspen, at noon Paulden Community Center at 12:10 p.m. Bus Returns: Paulden Food Bank at 4 p.m. Paulden Community Center at 4:10 p.m. One-way fare (exact change, please) $2 adults 18-59; $1 seniors 60+ or disabled; Kids ride free. Children under age 8 must be accompanied by an adult. The bus will continue on to Safeway by request. Adult pool admission: $3.50.

Terri McPherson’s great-grandparents built what used to be called a truck stop where the Pink Store is now. It had a café, motel, the Post Office, and sold gas.

“When I was growing up, that’s what the business was. I suppose it was called Gilpin’s Café,” McPherson said.

She recently related her memories of growing up in Paulden with her grandparents, part of the Gilpin family that helped found Paulden. Here is her story:

When I was growing up in Paulden, my grandparents had a pool at their business where the Pink Store is now. It was a 6- or 8-foot-deep in-ground swimming pool. We were in that pool every chance we could get. Local kids swam in it and the Chino Valley kids came out, too, and had swimming lessons.

Those were fun times. I think that contributed to my grandma’s decision, as you will see. She knew the value of a swimming pool to keep young people occupied.

After 17 years serving Yavapai County in the Sheriff’s Office, my grandpa, Lt. L.B. “Gil” Gilpin — affectionately known as the “Country Cop” — was well aware of the need for youth to have activities to keep them out of trouble.

In those days, you had to travel to Prescott for everything, and he wanted to see someplace local for the youth to gather and have fun.

He and a few parents initiated building the Chino Valley Youth Center which is now the location of the Aquatic Center and Community Center Park. Back then it was just a small building and a dirt ballfield which was named in his honor, Gilpin Field. It took them many years to get that done.

When he died in 1990, our family asked that, in lieu of flowers, to donate towards a project for the children of Chino because he had so much concern for the youth.

After exploring several options, grandma decided that she would get the ball rolling for a pool in Chino Valley, and made the initial contribution from the memorial donations, and thus began a 15-year journey.

Little did she know the work that was involved and the amount of time and money it would take. Looking back now, in terms of dollars, it really wasn’t a lot, but the heart behind it was huge.

She never gave up. It was hard! For 15 years they raised funds, had meetings, etc., for that project, something every week literally for years. I can remember fundraiser after fundraiser that she and the team that had developed worked so hard at. Some of you were probably involved.

She became known as the “Mother of the Pool” because of her efforts, and received special recognition on the official plaque located at the pool.

There were many times that she was discouraged by the delays and obstacles, but she kept on going. As her health and age began to take a toll, she finally had to resign her active role, but she continued to carry it in her heart and was there at the opening.

I think that both my grandparents are happy right now to see that pool being used, and this program that has developed for our Paulden children.

So, as you can see, I have a deep connection to the pool and the community center. The Gilpin family would like to convey our appreciation to all who have made continued efforts over the years. We are proud to support and help sponsor this Paulden Plunge program, and have made a donation in memory of my grandparents. We’d encourage you to make a donation as well.