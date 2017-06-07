Paulden parents can sign up for Head Start

Paulden Community School Principal Martha Potter said she asked Head Start to come to Paulden, and thanks to a grant, the preschool will open in August for children ages 3-to-5.

A portion of the Community School’s main building is being remodeled into a classroom with a restroom, Potter said. Workers are reorganizing some of the space for the school.

“Two years ago when I came to the area, I visited with people and asked what they wanted,” the principal said. One answer was a preschool.

She started making phone calls, and this past summer, Head Start representatives came out and viewed the school area. They were thrilled, she said, and they offered the grant.

The all-day program has room for 18 children. Eleven, possibly 12, have signed up already, Potter said.

Some of the Paulden students have been attending the Chino Valley Head Start, reports Samantha Kontz, director for both Chino and Paulden centers.

“And we have some new applications. We are still accepting applications for children ages 3 to 5. Families must income qualify; that’s how the grant works,” she said.

Parents can bring the completed application, child’s birth certificate and immunization records, and either their taxes or last pay stub to show income to either the Paulden Community School (hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon, 928-636-1430) or to the Chino Valley Head Start building (open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 928-636-1076).

“The community really wants this. They are pretty excited about it,” Potter said. “Some of our families don’t have the assets other families do. This is an opportunity to have those assets, and I love that.”

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.