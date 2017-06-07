Highlights from the 2017 Chino Valley Heritage Fest

The Chino Valley Heritage Fest May 20 attracted some good cooks, some Shady Ladies, musical entertainment, and a few animals in the petting zoo.

The Second Annual APS Crock Pot Cook-Off was a big hit with participants. Kay Meade-Jones won first place in the Sweet division, and also Grand Prize, for her Mixed Berry Crock Pot Cobbler. Joe Bergamini won first place in the Savory division with his dish, “R Beans.”

The Prescott Regulators and their Shady Ladies appeared in their amazing period outfits. Cee Cee’s and The Tasty Tangerine food trucks provided clever food all day, and Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks wowed the crowd with their music.

Members of the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering gave poetry readings and music performances throughout the day. Members of the 4-H Breakaway Latigos brought animals and set up a popular petting zoo. Prescott Pete’s Shooting Gallery also was a big hit.

The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority brought a fire truck to the event and offered a chance to see the equipment up close.

“So many vendors who provided entertainment in all their booths made this a wonderful family fun day,” said Arlene Alen, CEO/president of the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber, Yavapai Regional Transit, and the Chino Valley Historical Society created a “Bus Through History” tour of Chino Valley sites. Yavapai College and the town sponsored the ride. Every tour had a full busload with members of the Historical Society as docents offering information and answering questions. Alen said the response to the bus tour was “overwhelmingly positive.”

Information and photos provided by the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce.