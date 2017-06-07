Delays slow progress of Paulden Community Center

With about five months left of the Change of Use Permit with Yavapai County, volunteers are working diligently to get the Paulden Community Center ready for final inspection. A series of setbacks has delayed the work schedule, but things appear back on track.

Medical issues kept two building committee members out of commission for five or six weeks, said Bea Coons, member of the Paulden Community Center board of directors.

Then the PCC committee learned new interior fire-rated doors had to be specially made for the building and that was another six to seven weeks delay.

Those doors have been delivered and were expected to be installed over the weekend, Coons said. Many volunteers have day jobs, so work mostly occurs on Saturdays and Sundays.

The third obstacle was the requirement of an air circulation system and O2 sensor that involved another special order and manufacture. Coons said originally the timeline for delivery was four weeks out, but is now expected within another month.

The first quote on the system came to more than $30,000.

“That was half our budget, and it was an unanticipated expense,” Coons said.

The board clarified what was needed, received several other bids, and found one for closer to $13,000. The system will ensure the air quality in the building remains at its safest level and free from carbon monoxide.

Nevertheless, volunteers have accomplished quite a bit of work. As of the end of May, the drywall is ready for primer and paint. All fire requirements, including firewalls, have passed inspection.

Members of the Paulden Area Community Organization, which uses the building for meetings, indicated a noise issue involving the large bay doors on the south side of the building. The PCC committee is looking into replacing those with block, masonite siding, upper windows, a double door insert and insulation to screen out traffic noise. The county building department will need to approve those changes, Coons said.

In addition, the contractor is meeting with the architect to re-design the parking area.

“The initial design approved by the county is not practical after all. The county is requiring a minimum of one van-accessible space; however, our re-design will allow for many more ADA spaces and the reconfiguration will better accommodate future expansion,” she said.



Staff have cleaned out and hauled away the old drywall and insulation. They’ve removed the showers in the bathrooms, which are now roomier and compliant with the Americans with Disability Act requirements.

On the west wall, the drywall remains untextured with plans for a future mural. The space, about 8 to 10 feet tall and 20 to 25 feet long, will be used for a mural depicting the history and lifestyle of the Paulden area. PCC will announce the contest and prize soon. Students and local artists, however, could get started now on their designs.

To volunteer, call Jeff Stewart at 928-460-2959 or Jerry Roberts at 928-830-3471.

