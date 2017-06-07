Cooking with Diane: Garden Veggie Pasta Salad with Basil

Salad

1 box pasta (your choice cooked)

1 cup diced fresh tomatoes

1 large carrot (shredded)

1 small cucumber (chopped)

1/2 cup broccoli florets

1/2 cup cauliflower florets

3 green onions (chopped)

1 bunch fresh basil (chopped)

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan

Cook pasta, drain. Pour into bowl. Prepare the fresh veggies as above then fold into pasta.

Dressing

1 heaping tablespoon mayonnaise

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

Blend well, and pour over veggie and pasta mixture. Sprinkle with shredded parmesan.

Chill for 1 hour.