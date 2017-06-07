Cooking with Diane: Garden Veggie Pasta Salad with Basil

Garden Veggie Pasta Salad with Basil

  • Originally Published: June 7, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • Salad

    1 box pasta (your choice cooked)

    1 cup diced fresh tomatoes

    1 large carrot (shredded)

    1 small cucumber (chopped)

    1/2 cup broccoli florets

    1/2 cup cauliflower florets

    3 green onions (chopped)

    1 bunch fresh basil (chopped)

    1/4 cup shredded Parmesan

    Cook pasta, drain. Pour into bowl. Prepare the fresh veggies as above then fold into pasta.

    Dressing

    1 heaping tablespoon mayonnaise

    1/2 cup red wine vinegar

    1/2 cup olive oil

    2 tablespoons honey

    Blend well, and pour over veggie and pasta mixture. Sprinkle with shredded parmesan.

    Chill for 1 hour.

