Cooking with Diane: Garden Veggie Pasta Salad with Basil

Photo by Diane DeHamer.
Salad
1 box pasta (your choice cooked)
1 cup diced fresh tomatoes
1 large carrot (shredded)
1 small cucumber (chopped)
1/2 cup broccoli florets
1/2 cup cauliflower florets
3 green onions (chopped)
1 bunch fresh basil (chopped)
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan
Cook pasta, drain. Pour into bowl. Prepare the fresh veggies as above then fold into pasta.
Dressing
1 heaping tablespoon mayonnaise
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons honey
Blend well, and pour over veggie and pasta mixture. Sprinkle with shredded parmesan.
Chill for 1 hour.
