Chino Valley Police Report: Week of June 7

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from May 21 to June 4: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).
Information, Del Rio Road
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Deliver message, Kloss Avenue
Animal problem, Tumbleweed Drive
Agency assist, Alope Drive
Harassment, Road 4½ North
Civil misc., N. Highway 89
Utility problem, Road 1 East
Fraud, Goodwin Drive
Agency assist, MP 323
Harassment, Firesky Lane
Suspicious, N. Highway 89
Threatening, Tumbleweed Drive
Disorderly, N. Highway 89
Lost property, Outer Loop Road
Non-injury accident, Road 4 North
Family fight, Palo Verde Drive
Traffic offense, S. Highway 89
Injury accident, Road 3 North/Reed Road
Intoxication, Road 1 North
Animal noise, Cactus Wren Drive
Animal pickup, Center Street
Livestock, Firesky Lane
Lost property, Road 1 East
Traffic offense, Road 1 North
Traffic offense, S. Highway 89
Wanted person, Willow Lane/Oak Drive
Driving with suspended license,
Alarm, Road 2 North/Reed Road
Civil process, Road 1 South
Intoxication, Perkinsville Road
Wanted person, S. Highway 89
Driving with suspended license, Road 2 North
Assault, Road 1 West
Disorderly, Road 1 West
Non-injury accident, Center Street
Family fight, N. Highway 89
Information, Sycamore Lane
Traffic offense, Eldred Road
Information, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Wanted person, Eldred Road
Fraud, Willow Lane
Family fight, Road 5 North
Suspicious, Road 1 West
Threatening, Aztec Drive
Medical, Heidi Lane
Agency assist, Road 2 North
Information, Perkinsville Road/Santa Fe
Detail, N. Highway 89
Information, countywide
Wanted person, Allerton Way
Suspicious, Parkside Village
Lost property, Javelina Path
Traffic offense, N. Highway 89/Perkinsville Road
Animal pickup, Road 3 North/Yavapai Street
Assault, N. Highway 89
Juvenile problem, Road 1 East
Non-injury accident, Perkinsville Road
Driving with suspended license, Outer Loop Road
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Information, Road 1 East
911 hangup, Copper Drive
Detail, Chino Valley
Wanted person, Copper Drive
DUI, N. Highway 89
Harassment, Road 1 East
Suspicious, Parkside Village
Animal problem, Road 2 North
Fire, New York Place
Vicious animal, Road 3 North
Detail, Chino Valley
Wanted person, Road 1 South
Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89
Alcohol offense, Fox Road
Harassment, Porcupine Pass
Suspicious, Fox Road
Trespassing, Fox Road
Drugs, N. Highway 89
Trespassing, Road 1 South
Custodial int., Flint Way
Agency assist, Pinto Lane
Animal noise, Road 3 South
Agency assist, Purple Sage Drive
Wanted person, Voss Drive
Information, Road 2 South/Road 1 West
Burglary, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Fox Road
Animal pickup, Road 1 South
Animal problem, Road 2 North
Vicious animal, Margie Drive
Animal problem, Arlene Street
Criminal damage, Arlene Street
Agency assist, Armitage Way
Animal noise, Purple Sage Drive
Animal noise, Park Meadow Drive
Animal problem, Road 3 South
Property damage, Mohave Street
Custodial int., Perkinsville Road/N. Highway 89
Fraud, Solar View Drive
Information, Posey Lane
Agency assist, Bethany Lane
Theft, Center Street/Road 1 East
Non-injury accident, Center Street/Road 1 East
DUI, Eldred Road
Animal problem, Eldred Road
Suspicious, Voss Drive
Family fight, Juniper Drive
Driving with suspended license, Center Street/Road 1 East
Animal problem, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Road 4 North
Livestock, Maricopa/Road 2 South
Animal problem, Firesky Lane
Suspicious, N. Highway 89
Wanted person, N. Highway 89
Theft, N. Highway 89
Animal pickup, N. Highway 89
Information, Road 1 North
Medical, Merritt Lane
Deliver message, N. Highway 89
Wanted person, Chato Drive
Fraud, Sycamore Lane
Harassment, Perkinsville Road
Animal problem, Del Rio Road
Property damage, Road 2 North
Animal problem, Center Street
Traffic offense, Road 2 South/Highway 89
Found property, N. Highway 89
Weapon offense, Road 2 North
Animal problem, Road 2 South
Wanted person, James Drive
Lost property, N. Highway 89
Suspicious, Heather Lane
Traffic offense, Road 3 North
Traffic offense, Road 3 North/Highway 89
Suspicious, N. Highway 89
Theft, N. Highway 89
Driving with suspended license, Highway 89/Outer Loop Road
Vicious animal, Eldred Road
Traffic offense, Highway 89
Family fight, Cactus Wren
SUBMIT FEEDBACK