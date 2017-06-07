Chino Valley Police Report: Week of June 7

  • Originally Published: June 7, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from May 21 to June 4: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

    Information, Del Rio Road

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Deliver message, Kloss Avenue

    Animal problem, Tumbleweed Drive

    Agency assist, Alope Drive

    Harassment, Road 4½ North

    Civil misc., N. Highway 89

    Utility problem, Road 1 East

    Fraud, Goodwin Drive

    Agency assist, MP 323

    Harassment, Firesky Lane

    Suspicious, N. Highway 89

    Threatening, Tumbleweed Drive

    Disorderly, N. Highway 89

    Lost property, Outer Loop Road

    Non-injury accident, Road 4 North

    Family fight, Palo Verde Drive

    Traffic offense, S. Highway 89

    Injury accident, Road 3 North/Reed Road

    Intoxication, Road 1 North

    Animal noise, Cactus Wren Drive

    Animal pickup, Center Street

    Livestock, Firesky Lane

    Lost property, Road 1 East

    Traffic offense, Road 1 North

    Traffic offense, S. Highway 89

    Wanted person, Willow Lane/Oak Drive

    Driving with suspended license,

    Alarm, Road 2 North/Reed Road

    Civil process, Road 1 South

    Intoxication, Perkinsville Road

    Wanted person, S. Highway 89

    Driving with suspended license, Road 2 North

    Assault, Road 1 West

    Disorderly, Road 1 West

    Non-injury accident, Center Street

    Family fight, N. Highway 89

    Information, Sycamore Lane

    Traffic offense, Eldred Road

    Information, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Wanted person, Eldred Road

    Fraud, Willow Lane

    Family fight, Road 5 North

    Suspicious, Road 1 West

    Threatening, Aztec Drive

    Medical, Heidi Lane

    Agency assist, Road 2 North

    Information, Perkinsville Road/Santa Fe

    Detail, N. Highway 89

    Information, countywide

    Wanted person, Allerton Way

    Suspicious, Parkside Village

    Lost property, Javelina Path

    Traffic offense, N. Highway 89/Perkinsville Road

    Animal pickup, Road 3 North/Yavapai Street

    Assault, N. Highway 89

    Juvenile problem, Road 1 East

    Non-injury accident, Perkinsville Road

    Driving with suspended license, Outer Loop Road

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Information, Road 1 East

    911 hangup, Copper Drive

    Detail, Chino Valley

    Wanted person, Copper Drive

    DUI, N. Highway 89

    Harassment, Road 1 East

    Suspicious, Parkside Village

    Animal problem, Road 2 North

    Fire, New York Place

    Vicious animal, Road 3 North

    Detail, Chino Valley

    Wanted person, Road 1 South

    Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Alcohol offense, Fox Road

    Harassment, Porcupine Pass

    Suspicious, Fox Road

    Trespassing, Fox Road

    Drugs, N. Highway 89

    Trespassing, Road 1 South

    Custodial int., Flint Way

    Agency assist, Pinto Lane

    Animal noise, Road 3 South

    Agency assist, Purple Sage Drive

    Wanted person, Voss Drive

    Information, Road 2 South/Road 1 West

    Burglary, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Fox Road

    Animal pickup, Road 1 South

    Animal problem, Road 2 North

    Vicious animal, Margie Drive

    Animal problem, Arlene Street

    Criminal damage, Arlene Street

    Agency assist, Armitage Way

    Animal noise, Purple Sage Drive

    Animal noise, Park Meadow Drive

    Animal problem, Road 3 South

    Property damage, Mohave Street

    Custodial int., Perkinsville Road/N. Highway 89

    Fraud, Solar View Drive

    Information, Posey Lane

    Agency assist, Bethany Lane

    Theft, Center Street/Road 1 East

    Non-injury accident, Center Street/Road 1 East

    DUI, Eldred Road

    Animal problem, Eldred Road

    Suspicious, Voss Drive

    Family fight, Juniper Drive

    Driving with suspended license, Center Street/Road 1 East

    Animal problem, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Road 4 North

    Livestock, Maricopa/Road 2 South

    Animal problem, Firesky Lane

    Suspicious, N. Highway 89

    Wanted person, N. Highway 89

    Theft, N. Highway 89

    Animal pickup, N. Highway 89

    Information, Road 1 North

    Medical, Merritt Lane

    Deliver message, N. Highway 89

    Wanted person, Chato Drive

    Fraud, Sycamore Lane

    Harassment, Perkinsville Road

    Animal problem, Del Rio Road

    Property damage, Road 2 North

    Animal problem, Center Street

    Traffic offense, Road 2 South/Highway 89

    Found property, N. Highway 89

    Weapon offense, Road 2 North

    Animal problem, Road 2 South

    Wanted person, James Drive

    Lost property, N. Highway 89

    Suspicious, Heather Lane

    Traffic offense, Road 3 North

    Traffic offense, Road 3 North/Highway 89

    Suspicious, N. Highway 89

    Theft, N. Highway 89

    Driving with suspended license, Highway 89/Outer Loop Road

    Vicious animal, Eldred Road

    Traffic offense, Highway 89

    Family fight, Cactus Wren

