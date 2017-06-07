Chino Valley in Brief: Week of June 7

Paulden Friends to hold first annual meeting

The Friends of the Paulden Library plan their first public annual meeting for 3 p.m., Monday, June 18 at the Paulden Christian Fellowship Church, 165 E. Aspen.

Only members who are current in their dues will be permitted to vote.

Members will be electing a five-person board of directors and considering bylaw changes.

Friends of the Paulden Library raises funds to support the Paulden Library, which opened last year.

Legion plans karaoke

The American Legion Post 40 plans to host karaoke night at 6 to 10 p.m., Friday, June 16 at its facility on Road 3 South and Highway 89.

The hall also plans a Pig on the Spit roast for July 1. Last bike out at 10 a.m. Riders pay $25, passengers $15. There will be a raffle and silent auction.

The public can enjoy the roast starting at 4 p.m. for $10.

‘Love and Logic Way’ parenting class

“Parenting the Love and Logic Way” is a six-week class offered this summer by Territorial Early Childhood Center in Chino Valley.

The free class designed by Love and Logic, is for parents, grandparents, educators and caregivers of children ages 2-14. It will tackle many day-to-day parenting challenges, such as:

• “How do I get them out of bed in time to catch the school bus?”

• “How can I stop my children from bickering and fighting?”

• “How do I get my children to help with the chores without an argument?”

• “How do I talk to my children about drugs?”

Classes will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 8, 15, 22 and 29, and July 6 and 13, at TECC. They will be facilitated by Sandra Cheney. Free child care is available.

The same program will be offered in Spanish on Mondays and Wednesdays, June 5, 7, 12, 14, 19 and 21.

Reserve a space in either class by calling Pam, 928-583-5416.

Head Start accepting applications

Chino Valley Head Start Center is accepting applications for enrollment for the Chino Valley/Paulden area. NACOG/Head Start offers quality services at no cost for all income-eligible families, which include classroom and home learning, healthy meals, and services for children with special needs. They have different options to fit families, including: Early Head Start for ages 0-3, Full or Half-Day Head Start for ages 3-5.

How to paint

Acrylic painting classes at Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road, every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Upgraded paints and other professional supplies furnished; with structured lessons and one-on-one personal assistance by highly skilled artists — all for only $3. Just bring your enthusiasm; have fun creating art and display it at the Senior Center. For more info contact Chino Valley Senior Center, 928-636-9114. Sponsored by High Desert Artists, Inc. a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Town seeking volunteers

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority, and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley

Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. State Route 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323; Phone (928) 636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.

Fun at the library all summer long

The Chino Valley Summer Reading Program has a plethora of events and activities scheduled, beginning Wednesday, June 7, with a science presentation by Mark Carter.

Carter’s demonstration, Wow! Science to Help our World, takes place at 9:30 a.m. for children with last names beginning with A-M. Children’s names beginning with N-Z are welcome at the 10:45 a.m. show. This event is sponsored by Chino Valley Family Dental and Elks Lodge No. 2842.

On Wednesday, June 14, magician Eddie Siller involves the audience with magic, asking volunteers to participate on stage. Same time and name categories. Sponsored by Trend Setters Salon and Day Spa, Pet’s 1st Choice, and Elks Lodge No. 2842.

The Garden Club and Beekeepers offer a presentation on the importance of bees and plants, with something for participants to take home. The event takes place only once at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, in Memory Park. Sponsored by Mary Barnes.

Wednesday, June 21, brings the ever-popular Wildman Phil and his collection of animals to the Library. Children will enjoy meeting his python, alligator and hedgehog. Two performances, A-M at 9:30 a.m. and N-Z at 10:45. Sponsored by Saving Grace Lutheran Church and Kiwanis Club of Prescott.

The final performance takes place on Wednesday, June 28, at the same two times. Tom and Shondra offer fun stories and songs that will stretch the imagination. Sponsored by Chino Valley Lioness Club and Bowen Chiropractic and Wellness Center.

For more information, call 928-636-9115.

Harvest America Crusade is June 11

First Southern Baptist Church of Chino Valley will sponsor the Harvest America Crusade simulcast at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11. All are welcome. Those who want to be part of the action and serve during the simulcast, the church will need volunteers to help as prayer warriors, ushers and counselors. Contact Carlene Gillo at 928-710-3912 or ckgillo@gmail.com. The church is located at 1524 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

Library Friends continue sale

Due to an overstock supply the Friends of Chino Valley Library is continuing its hard back fiction sale through the month of June.



Many great notable authors at only 50 cents each and all proceeds benefit the library, according to a news release.

Concert for Chino Valley Equestrian Park

Candace Devine helped the Chino Valley Equestrian Park raise more than $500 for its ongoing construction projects at Old Home Manor with a concert on Saturday. Nearly 300 people attended the show at the Elks Theatre.

The Chino Valley Equestrian Association plans its grand opening event for the park on June 24, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to food trucks there will be entertainment, provided by The Regulators and Their Shady Ladies, Alter Ego and several horse demonstrations.

The park is located next to the Yavapai College campus at Old Home Manor. The town approved a lease agreement with the association earlier this year.

They are currently raising funds to build the rest of the facility.