Child of the Week: TJ

Eleven-year-old TJ just completed fifth grade and looks forward to being “across the fence” at the middle school in the fall. Science is his favorite subject.

TJ’s Chino Valley grandparents are in the process of adopting him and his teenaged sister, both of whom have lived with them exclusively for the past 14 months. They enjoy spending time with TJ, and said he willingly pitches in when needed. His grandma said he “totes” stuff at church and recently helped his grandpa plant the garden. But his grandpa’s health precludes participating in many of the activities his grandson enjoys, such as bicycling, soccer, jumping on the trampoline, swimming and hiking. TJ would like a Big Brother to do those things with him. Archery is another interest he would be happy to share, as is constructing “things that work” with LEGOS, especially creations that spin.

TJ describes himself as a “social butterfly” who likes to be outdoors. But he can adapt to being inside. He and his Big could “bust some moves” while listening to music from the MP3 player TJ’s sister gave him. His current favorite song is “Spooky Scary Skeletons.” Then perhaps the Big and Little could share a pizza or some spaghetti, a couple of the foods he likes best.

You might be the perfect match for TJ. Call Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters at 928-778-5135, or visit www.azbigs.org. Or, if you can’t be a Big, how about supporting a Big? The Arizona State Tax Credit is a way to do so. YBBBS always can use volunteer office help and has other ways people can be involved, as well. What are you waiting for? Your adventure could start today.