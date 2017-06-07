Ask the Contractor: Not all paint brushes are the same, choose wisely

We (my husband and I) are going to attempt a DIY project — painting the kitchen and living room of our home. We have researched the paint and know what sheen we are going to use. Now to address the brush issue. I have been telling my husband that a brush is not a brush is not a brush. Sandy, we need your assistance. — Phil and Margaret, Camp Verde.

You are right, a brush is not a brush is not a brush. Paint brushes come in a variety of sizes, end types and bristles. A high-quality brush can mean a better-looking job with less effort. Why? Because a good-quality brush holds more paint and applies it more evenly, which can save you time and help you get the results you want.

I made a visit to Sherwin-Williams and to Dunn Edwards and found out that not all paint brushes are equal – bristle materials are available in synthetic or natural fibers, and there is a range of brush sizes and angles, all designed for different purposes. A top-quality brush will hold more paint, streak less, lend a better finish and last longer. There are brushes with metal bands and brushes without. Did you know that the metal bands are known as ferrules that are attached to the brush with screws or rivets and multiple spacers separating the bristles to keep them in place and create large paint reservoirs.

Natural-bristle brushes made with animal hairs are used for applying oil base paints, varnishes, shellac, polyurethane and other oil base finishes. The natural “flagging” (splitting or fuzzy tips) of these brushes creates split ends in the bristles that hold more paint and help assure a smooth paint release and finish.

Blended nylon/polyester brushes are easy to clean and work well with all types of latex paints. The combination of nylon’s durability and polyester’s shape retention is the mark of a high-quality brush — one that also produces a high-quality paint finish. What’s more, these durable brushes are built to handle numerous projects. So, with proper care, nylon/polyester brushes should last for years.

Polyester brushes are best for latex paints. These brushes hold their shape and stiffness in any paint and apply paint smoothly and evenly.

And then there are brush sizes: Paintbrushes are available in widths from 1 to 4 inches. The size you select is up to you, but a good rule of thumb is:

1 to 2 inches – window and other small trim

3 inches – glossy paints for doors and cabinets

4 inches – large, flat areas

Did you know that brushes have different end types?

Chisel Trim Brush — slanted bristles produce a good, straight line for trimming in corners and edges.

Square Trim Brush — the ends of the bristles are cut square and used primarily for applying paint over flat areas.

Angled Brush — bristles are cut to make it easier to apply paint to window trim.

And then there are brush styles.

Thin Angle Sash — slanted bristles and a thin profile produce a good, straight line for trimming in corners and edges.

Angle Sash — features slanted bristles and holds more paint than its thin counterpart. This brush is excellent for cutting in at the ceiling or painting trim.

Flat Sash- - bristles are straight across and used primarily for applying paint over flat areas.

Trim — a flat brush excellent for painting large flat surfaces, especially exterior siding.

Wall — a thick flat brush that holds a larger amount of paint. Excellent for painting larger surface areas.

I did learn that unless you are going to take on a career as a painter, you can probably get by with purchasing a synthetic fiber brush(s) as they offer more versatility and can be used with all paint types and remember softer bristles will produce a smoother finish. Remember, a bush is not a brush is not a brush. Check with your local professionals to ensure you have the best DIY paint project as the brush is mighty important.

We had two other paint questions come in this week, so I am including them in this column.

What adverse effects does thinning a paint product produce? — Mark, Prescott

Most products are ready to go right out of the can with no reduction necessary. Some products can be reduced to some degree. The product’s data page will indicate the maximum reduction allowed if any and the correct type of reducer. Please note that reducing a paint product past the recommended levels would produce a solution that may not offer the same performance characteristics as those indicated on the product’s data page. Always use the recommended solvent and never reduce past the amounts recommended by the product’s manufacturer. These are the recommendations from Dunn Edwards and Sherwin-Williams, our local paint stores.

The exterior or our home is “chalking.” What is going on? — Ed and Tammy, Prescott

The formation of fine powder on the surface of the paint is primarily due to weathering. All paints chalk to some degree; it is a normal, desirable way for the paint film to wear. Quality paints may chalk mildly, but still maintain a sound surface for many years. Medium and heavy chalking can cause color fading. Severe chalking makes repainting a problem because it does not provide a good surface to which new paint can adhere. The causes of chalking are long-term exposure to moisture and sunlight, using a low-quality paint, over thinning the paint or spreading it too thin and not priming and sealing a porous surface. There are solutions to chalking: Determine the degree of chalking by rubbing the surface with a finger or dark cloth and then remove all chalk residue by one of these methods: Excessive chalking requires pressure-washing or sand-blasting. If a pressure washer is not available, scrub the surface with a stiff brush and a mild detergent. Rinse thoroughly with a strong stream of water from a garden hose.

Light to moderately chalked surfaces may require wire-brushing or sanding to remove the excess surface powder. Spray the surface with a strong stream from a garden hose.

Allow the surface to dry thoroughly. Check the surface again using your finger or a rag to determine the amount of chalk residue. A local professional painter will know exactly what do to and how to combat the chalking issue. Most of the chalking issues we have seen is from low-quality paint, that is why it is extremely important to know what exterior paint your paint contractor is using – make sure the paint description and brand is written in your estimate and then verify with the paint manufacture.

