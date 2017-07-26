Whipstone Farms loses $75K worth of crops

A severe summer storm caused extensive damage at the Whipstone Farms in Paulden on July 17. Owners Cory and Shanti Rade said a river of rainwater wiped out about five acres of their 15-acre farmland, including damage to greenhouses.

“While we are very self-reliant people and are well aware that the forces of nature are strong and losses are to be expected in farming, this storm hit us harder than anything ever has before,” the family said in information posted on a Whipstone Farm Storm Relief GoFundMe account.

The account, opened Friday, July 21, exceeded its $10,000 request within 24 hours. As of Monday morning, donations reached more than $18,300.

Many people have offered physical help to clean up the damage, but the Rades said their employees need as much work as possible since there is less work available harvesting.

Money raised through donations will offset the loss of income from production this growing season and help keep the farm afloat, in addition to keeping employees on staff.

“We don’t expect to recover all the income lost by our storm damage, but just a small amount to help ease the burden,” the donation website states.

Other uses for monetary contributions includ e fixing the damaged greenhouse; rebuilding topsoil, which can take years; and redesign of the fields.

An assessment of the fields revealed about $75,000 of crops were damaged or destroyed. “The entire pepper crop of 15,000 plants (that’s Cory’s pride and joy) was totally shredded. About 95 percent of our flowers were damaged as well; that’s everything that wasn’t in a greenhouse,” Shanti Rade wrote.

Learn more about the Whipstone Farm Storm Relief at https://www.gofundme.com/whipstonefarm.

