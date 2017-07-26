Pilot’s photography really took off

From floor to ceiling, the red wall of Bill Canales’ living room lends contrast for his framed posters, photographs and magazine covers of aircraft – fighters, bombers, jets – flying over deserts, forests or water.

The Chino Valley cinematographer also has captured stunning video while documenting the early days of the F-117 Nighthawk, B-2 Stealth Bomber, SR-71 Blackbird, F/A-18 Hornet, the YF-17 prototype in action, and the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flying in formation. He was shooting film of some of these aircraft before the public knew of their existence.

Canales had a Lear jet, a pilot, and the video equipment to shoot from above, below and to the side of aircraft as they soared singly or wing tip to wing tip, right side up or upside down.

“I operated the camera in sync with the pilot to maneuver around other airplanes,” he said, looking at a short film of some of his work with NASA and the U.S. Air Force and Navy.

In one scene, he was sent up to film a test flight of the F-117 to see if the exhaust put out heat that could be detected by radar. In another, he points out how the different colors of aircraft work to blend into desert landscapes, darker mountainous backgrounds or cloudy skies. In the different settings, satellites wouldn’t be able to pick them out.

While he had a great time working with the military and aircraft companies, he couldn’t let his family or friends know the details of his involvement.

“I had a clearance so high it wasn’t even on paper,” Canales said with a laugh.



In order to keep his company functioning, Canales also worked in the movie industry. His family had moved to southern California from Connecticut when he was 5. His father, an aviation mechanic, converted World War II military aircraft to commercial planes.



“One day he was told to go help a guy – it turned out to be Howard Hughes,” Canales said, adding that Hughes liked his father’s work and offered him a job moonlighting. He also worked on engines for planes that Charles Lindbergh tested. Canales met John Wayne when his father worked on the movie “The High and Mighty.”

“My father is the reason I got into this. He was able to do things even though he was sick,” he said, adding that the move out West when he was a kid helped his own breathing difficulties, now exacerbated by contact with Agent Orange.

Canales learned he had dyslexia when he was in junior high. He credits a school counselor, Mrs. Snipper, for teaching him to read and introducing him to painting.

Drafted in 1968, he worked with heavy artillery and weapons – anything that needed repairing – and did some camera work with reconnaissance shooting. Finding work afterwards was difficult. He completed a 3-year apprenticeship, and ended up working for NASA as a civilian.

He was instrumental in acquiring the airplanes used in “Independence Day,” and found and painted the helicopter used in “Perfect Storm.” He worked on “The Right Stuff,” “Catch Me if you Can,” shot the American Cup race from the air, and filmed the “K9 Cop” scene where the car crossed the Coronado Bridge at sunset.

Canales is writing a book, loosely titled “Stealth Grandfathers,” about the people with whom he worked. “These guys were way ahead of everybody,” he said. “I’ve been very lucky.”