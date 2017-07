Peanut is a Chihuahua mixed male dog looking for a home. He is about 2 to 3 years old and is house trained.

He gets along with other dogs and cats. Because of his small size (about 25 pounds) he would be best suited for a calm household.

If interested in adopting Peanut, visit him at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

You can also visit online at www.chinoanimalshelter.org.