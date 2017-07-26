People and Places: Eastern medicine comes to Chino Valley

A little Eastern medicine has made its way to Chino Valley. Bowen Chiropractic Center has added an acupuncturist to its medical staff.

Chino Valley High School graduate Dr. Robert Bowen has been helping the residents of Chino Valley with their chiropractic health needs for many years. Acupuncturist Laurel Harkins has joined the staff at Bowen Chiopractic 794 S. Highway 89, once a week on Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (occasionally on Tuesdays)

Harkins explained how she got into acupuncture.

“As a young woman I had a lot of health problems with surgeries, etc. and Western medicine didn’t seem to be helping me, so I looked into other modalities. I started with western herbs and still use them in my practice. While taking classes in natural medicine an acupuncturist came to speak. I took a treatment and that sold me on acupuncture,” Harkins said.

“I attended Oregon College of Oriental Medicine, and Southwestern Acupuncture College in New Mexico, and have been an acupuncturist for 20 years. I feel Western Medicine helps the system with drugs, but acupuncture, Oriental medicine and herbs heal the underlying condition. It is not that I heal people, I create the environment so that the body will heal itself, and I feel being open to healing accelerates the healing,” she said.

Harkins explained that the needles she uses in her practice are Seirin needles, which are the highest quality and the size of a hair.

“Most of my patients don’t feel a thing. Of course acupuncture is not 100 percent because we are all unique. Usually, depending on the problem, the minimum treatment would be four to eight weeks. All acupuncture points have multiple benefits that may heal things we’re not even working on,” Harkins said.

“I feel so happy in this work, it is so rewarding to see my patients get better and better. One of my specialties is treating complicated conditions. I have had referrals from doctors who have thrown their hands up because they were unable to help,” she said.

“My philosophy is that everything can heal.”

Anyone wanting to check into acupuncture can call Bowen Chiropractic at 928-636-7682 to make an appointment, leave a voice main for Laurel Harkins or contact her at e-mail wildlotusacupuncture @gmail.com.