Chino Valley in Brief: Week of July 26, 2017

National Night Out next week

The Chino Valley Police Department is hosting its fourth annual National Night Out event, scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Chino Valley’s Memory Park. Police released a map for parking at this year’s event.

Local businesses and organizations will have informational booths along with fun activities, games, prizes and give-aways. The event will include FREE food, drinks, and a FREE raffle. Come enjoy the live concert by county music artist Matt Farris and the greatest DJ party machine on wheels, DJ BoomBandit.

CVPD will have its outreach Hummer, officers and K9 dogs. Other Law Enforcement such as DPS Ranger Helicopter, YCSO DUI Command Unit, YCSO Jeep Posse and Search & Rescue, AZ Rangers, and much more will be participating.

The event is a way to spread the message and education that “Neighborhoods are organized and fighting back against crime!” National Night Out is a police-community partnership designed to increase awareness of crime.

Last year’s event drew about 1,500 people, helping Chino Valley’s event being named the only national award winning NNO event in Arizona, and ranked 13th in the nation.

Contact Marrilee Easton at 928-636-4223, ext. 1283 for information.

That’s bunco

Chino Valley Community Church is hosting a bunco night at 6 p.m., Friday, July 28 at the church’s Fellowship Hall, 1969 N. Highway 89. Cost is $10.

Fish fry

American Legion Post 40 in Chino Valley plans a fish fry for 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 28 at the post, located at the corner of Road 3 South and Highway 89. Cost is $8.

Karoke is planned that night, starting at 6 p.m. It is open to the public.

Lunch program returns

Summer lunch program is back again this year at the Paulden Food Bank and Territorial Early Childhood Center. The Chino Valley Unified School District Summer Food Service Program provides free lunches for children ages 18 and younger. Adult lunches are available for $3.75.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations. Breakfast is served only at the school from 8 to 9 a.m. The Chino Valley Unified School District sponsors this program, paid for by the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information, call 928-583-5409.

Mudder coming

Tickets are on sale for this year’s Chino Mudder, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at Old Home Manor. The Mudder is a 5K (3.1 miles) obstacle course were participants must navigate more than 20 mud-filled challenges.

Tickets are $37 in advance; $47 the day of event; $32.50 in advance for tandem participants ($43.50 day of event); and $31.75 each for group participants ($41.75 day of event). You can order tickets online at www.active.com; search for Chino Mudder.

Library Friends continue sale

Due to an overstock supply, the Friends of Chino Valley Library is offering a good read paperback sale through the month of August.



There’s a large selection of books for prices as low as a quarter. All proceeds benefit the library, according to a news release.

Head Start accepting applications

Chino Valley Head Start Center is accepting applications for enrollment for the Chino Valley/Paulden area. NACOG/Head Start offers quality services at no cost for all income-eligible families, which include classroom and home learning, healthy meals, and services for children with special needs. They have different options to fit families, including: Early Head Start for ages 0-3, Full or Half-Day Head Start for ages 3-5.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority, and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. State Route 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone (928) 636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.

Annual iris sale

The Prescott Area Iris Society will host its annual Iris Rhizome Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Yavapai Title Building conference room.

Hundreds of iris varieties will be for sale. Choose from multitudes of colors and forms, from recent introductions to historics. Planting and care instructions will be given.

Come early for the best selection.

A portion of sale proceeds support PAIS community public outreach programs, Yavapai College horticultural scholarships and horticultural education programs in local schools.

For more information, call Dennis at 623-980-6627, visit prescottirissociety.org or email president@prescottirissociety.org.

Yavapai Title Building is located at 1235 E. Gurley St., Prescott.