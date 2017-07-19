Serving up fast food again at McDonald’s

New and improved, the McDonald’s at Highway 89 and Road 3 North is once again busy serving customers.

The grand re-opening of the fast food restaurant took place on July 7 with a ribbon cutting attended by Mayor Darryl Croft, Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Arlene Alen, Chino Valley Unified School District Superintendent John Scholl, other local dignitaries, and Ronald McDonald himself.

As part of the construction update, this McDonald’s structure was given state-of-the-art technology and tablet-centric equipment.

“This landmark McDonald’s had been serving many times the hungry residents and travelers than it was designed for the last several years,” Alen said.

Eric Coleman, Operations Technology supervisor with GLC Restaurants Inc., out of Flagstaff, led the McDonald’s team at the celebratory event with hundreds of residents from the community gathered to watch the festivities, which included a car show, great food, bounce houses and rock climbing.

The expansion included new septic and grease trap systems, increasing seating inside from 22 to 65 seats, and upgrades in the kitchen. The improvements will help with serving customers more quickly, said Desirea Wright, McDonald’s area supervisor.

“Orders are now brought to the table,” Wright said. “The store has more than 50 employees. It’s the most active the store has ever been.”

With student workers returning to school, the McDonald’s is still hiring, she added.

The drive-through also was expanded with changes in the curbing. The corral where trash cans are located was moved in three feet, Wright said.

“The turning has changed, but it’s bigger. We are putting in more ‘Do Not Enter’ signage to help stop traffic from making the turn incorrectly,” she said.

Another forthcoming change is putting in customer crosswalks on the side of the structure and better indicators at the front.