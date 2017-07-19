Pet of the Week: Little Bear

Little Bear is a male Cairn Terrier mixed dog looking for a home.

He is quite a character and really loves to investigate new things while standing on his back legs.

He likes other dogs and cats, and you’ll have to keep an eye on him outdoors as he knows how to climb chain link fences.

He does need reminders to go outside to take care of business, but overall seems pretty smart.

If interested in adopting Little Bear, visit him at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.