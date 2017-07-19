New program trains, assigns substitute teachers

A 5 a.m. wake-up call to substitute teach in a seventh-grade math class could cause the less courageous among us to cover our heads and ignore the summons.

Such situations are the reason 17 school districts in Yavapai County have joined an organization that oversees the administration of payroll and sick leave, maintains a list of subs, and sends out robo-calls when a sub is needed.

Education Services, Inc. handles all the processing and administration duties, relieving individual districts of the burdensome task, said Stan Goligoski, executive director for Yavapai County Education Service Agency.

“Before, each substitute had to register in each district,” he said.

Now there is the Yavapai County Substitution Consolidation, and free substitute training takes place in Prescott and the Verde Valley.

Training session

The two-day training in Prescott, July 31-Aug. 1, is filled. Some have signed up for the Aug. 3-4 session that takes place at the Cottonwood-Oak Creek District Office at 1 North Willard St. in Cottonwood. Seats are still available and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. July 21. The next training takes place in January.

Topics include classroom management, emergency procedures, instructional strategies, legal aspects, professionalism, and special education. A Continental breakfast is provided and participants should bring a sack lunch. Visit ycesa.com/support-services/ to register.

Requirements

To become a substitute teacher in Arizona, one must obtain a certificate, good for six years, from the Arizona Department of Education, which also requires a bachelor’s degree, a copy of Department of Public Safety fingerprint card ($39), and a $60 fee. Substitutes are limited to teaching 120 days in the same school per school year.

ESI will do the fingerprinting and background check, and takes the fee out of the substitute’s first paycheck.

“There’s no money out of pocket in front,” Goligoski said.

Yavapai County also requires proof of immunity to rubeola (measles) and rubella (German measles), or proof of MMR immunization, and three professional references.

Finding sub work

In this program, substitute teachers can basically look at any school in the local area to decide where they want to go, Goligoski said.

“They can even be full-time substitute teachers where it’s more of a stable job and you can receive benefits,” he added.

Substitute pay ranges vary from district to district and even from school to school.

Chino Valley Unified School District provides an extra $10 per day to substitutes who have taken the training. Except for Heritage Middle School, CVUSD pays $85. Heritage subs receive $95 because it’s a longer day, said April Jelovic, district human resources specialist.

Goligoski said CVUSD board members decided the district would accept subs without a college degree, but they don’t receive the same pay.

“The shortage was really hurting them,” he said. “That was last year. They could change that.”

Districts with four-day weeks usually pay more because of a longer workday. More rural districts often offer more, too.

“They want to be able to attract people out there as well. It comes down to what the substitutes want —does it make sense to get paid $100 in Mayer and make the drive, or stay in town and get $80 a day in Prescott,” Goligoski said.

A computer software program called SmartFind Absence Management system allows every teacher to enter ahead of time the days he or she will be absent. They can write in a preference for individual subs, and include special instructions. Substitutes can view the calendar to see what is available, accept the days they want to work, and thus, plan out their weeks or months.

This system sends out calls 24 hours prior to the vacancy if it hasn’t been filled. The subs need only punch in a number on the phone to accept the job.

“It alleviates all the phone calls,” Goligoski said, adding that YESA hired a coordinator that takes last minute vacancy calls. “Things are going to happen like that.”

The Substitute Consolidation program is paid for through Forest Fee Management funds.

Humboldt Unified School District is not a member at this time; it has a substitute teacher coordinator who fills vacancies.