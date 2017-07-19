Seek support when caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease

Dawn Temple picks a basket of plums from the front yard of her Diamond Valley home.

A registered nurse, Temple washes them off and shares a handful with her father, Bob, a retired animal husbandry consultant, seated in his favorite recliner watching an afternoon television show.

She then heads to the back porch to visit with a guest who she introduces to her father as a friend.

“I’m out on the patio, Dad, if you need me,” Temple said as she slides the door closed.

Seven years ago, Temple’s parents, Bob and Jeanenne, retired to Prescott from Colorado. They bought a modular home to put on property they bought from their son, Greg, who has lived in the area for more than two decades.

At the time, Temple was between jobs, her two adult children were settled and of her parents’ four children was the most able to come and assist her parents as they aged. Her parents were physically healthy, though her father’s mental acuity seemed to be on the decline. A neurologist in Colorado told her mother before they departed nothing was amiss, but she knew better, Temple said.

Respectful of her parents’ relationship, Temple said she was careful not to interfere. What she did not see was the toll her father’s decline was taking on her mother; how she was beginning to have to do everything from put toothpaste on his toothbrush to laying out his clothes for the day. The mother and daughter “tag-teamed” oon some issues but Temple said she did not recognize until her mother’s death last August the burden she silently carried; the pain of watching the disease steal the man she lived with and loved for 63 years.

As a second-career certified nursing assistant who then earned her nursing degree, Temple worked in Colorado with dementia patients. Still, she said, one is never prepared for watching ones’ own loved one slip into the abyss of dementia; one that can change a spouse or parent’s personality.

Her life today revolves around her father’s routine. The two go to the gym everyday to exercise; she prepares him nutritious meals, and until recently, he would attend a local Lions Club. She and her brother often take him for drives, even if it is just to do routine errands.

“It’s not what I envisioned for the rest of my life, but I’m just living my life and living life with Dad,” Temple said, noting she does rely on her siblings and private caregivers when she needs some relief.

Bob Ellis of Prescott can empathize.

He lived it with his beloved wife of 56 years, Margery, 77, who died in April 2015. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2010 but symptoms started when she was in her mid-60s.

“Some people call it the ‘the long goodbye’ or an ‘emotional divorce,’ ” said the retired computer engineer.

Granite Gate Senior Living Sales Counselor Barbara Faunce said this disease can take a real toll on families. Many feel guilty that they can no longer care for their loved one at home, compounded with worries over finances. In Prescott, memory care facilities are limited, and most have waiting lists, she said.

Long-term care insurance is a benefit for some, but agency leaders and families are clear that planning ahead for such costs need to be done far ahead of a diagnosis.

For Ellis, a big comfort as he was forced to move from caring for his wife on his own to moving together into an assisted living that then led to her final move into memory care was the local Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group. He remains involved to this day.

Likewise, Temple said she volunteers with Senior Connection, a local agency that offers a variety of programs and workshops intended to help people navigate the senior years and the various options available to them. She is now in the process of transforming the home she shares with her father into a private, assisted living and memory care facility; most existing facilities have waiting lists.

“This is not how we thought it was going to go, but it is what it is and we make the best of it,” said Temple, who predicts her father will live at least another five years. “We tell him we’re going to continue to love you throughout your life. It’s just another chapter.”