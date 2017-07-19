Chino Valley in Brief: Week of July 19

Paulden community yard sale Saturday

The Paulden Area Community Organization plans to provide free space at its yard sale that takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at 195 Aspen, Paulden. Participants bring their own canopy and tables. Reserve a 10-foot by 10-foot space by calling 928-636-2272 or emailing pacosecretary@cableone.net.

Summer fun

Chino Valley Community Church plans to serve hamburgers and hot dogs with all the fixings for $7 from noon until 2 p.m., Sunday, July 23, at the church, 1969 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley. Call 928-626-4184 before July 21.

National Night Out

The Chino Valley Police Department is busy preparing for its fourth annual National Night Out event, scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Chino Valley’s Memory Park.

Last year’s event drew about 1,500 people, helping Chino Valley’s event being named the only national award winning NNO event in Arizona, and ranked 13th in the nation. CVPD is now accepting applications for vendors for this year’s event. If interested, contact Marrilee Easton at 928-636-4223, ext. 1283.

Lunch program returns

Summer lunch program is back again this year at the Paulden Food Bank and Territorial Early Childhood Center. The Chino Valley Unified School District Summer Food Service Program provides free lunches for children ages 18 and younger. Adult lunches are available for $3.75.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations. Breakfast is served only at the school from 8 to 9 a.m. The Chino Valley Unified School District sponsors this program, paid for by the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information, call 928-583-5409.

Mudder coming

Tickets are on sale for this year’s Chino Mudder, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at Old Home Manor. The Mudder is a 5K (3.1 miles) obstacle course were participants must navigate more than 20 mud-filled challenges.

Tickets are $37 in advance; $47 the day of event; $32.50 in advance for tandem participants ($43.50 day of event); and $31.75 each for group participants ($41.75 day of event). You can order tickets online at www.active.com; search for Chino Mudder.

Library Friends continue sale

Due to an overstock supply, the Friends of Chino Valley Library is offering a good read paperback sale through the month of August.



There’s a large selection of books for prices as low as a quarter. All proceeds benefit the library, according to a news release.

Head Start accepting applications

Chino Valley Head Start Center is accepting applications for enrollment for the Chino Valley/Paulden area. NACOG/Head Start offers quality services at no cost for all income-eligible families, which include classroom and home learning, healthy meals, and services for children with special needs. They have different options to fit families, including: Early Head Start for ages 0-3, Full or Half-Day Head Start for ages 3-5.

Back-to-School drive

The Salvation Army plans its back to school drive for Chino Valley and Paulden for 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 22 at the Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. Please bring identification.

Chino authors head to Payson

A number of Chino Valley authors are planning to attend the Payson Book Festival from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 22, at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino on Highway 87 and mile marker 251 in Payson.

Enjoy free presentations, entertainment; storytime for kids with The Cat in the Hat, food & door prizes. Visit www.paysonbookfestival.org ; ask questions at info@paysonbookfestival.org

Fire restrictions relaxed

As of Monday, July 17, the following jurisdictions have lifted fire restrictions in a coordinated decision made across lands with similar conditions.

• Prescott National Forest.

• Yavapai County.

• Bureau of Land Management — Phoenix District.

• Arizona State Department of Forestry and Fire Management — NW District.

• Lands serviced by Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, which includes the Town of Chino Valley, Paulden and the areas surrounding the City of Prescott such as Williamson Valley, upper Copper Basin Road and Mountain Club area, Ponderosa Park off of White Spar Road, the Senator Highway areas of Karen Drive, Sweet Acres, and Oak Knoll Village, and the areas extending south of Prescott including Government Canyon, Diamond Valley, the Town of Prescott Valley and the Town of Dewey-Humboldt.

• All lands serviced by the City of Prescott Fire Department.

Coordination regarding this decision also included discussions with the Kaibab and Coconino National forests in northern Arizona, the Tonto National Forest, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Decisions and timelines of the lifting of fire restrictions by these agencies will likely coincide with the decision regarding local agencies.

Visitors are encouraged to check the conditions and fire restrictions status on those lands.

For a more detailed explanation concerning agency restrictions and fire information in general, contact the nearest land management agency office where you plan to work or play, visit http://wildlandfire.az.gov or call the toll free Southwest Fire Restrictions Hotline 1-877-864-6985. The direct fire restrictions information website for Arizona is http://firerestrictions.us/az.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority, and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

First review to occur in mid-May. Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. State Route 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.