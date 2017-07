Cypher Joseph Bertrand, a 7 lb., 4 oz., boy, was born Friday, July 7, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jazmine Lucero and Michael Bertrand Jr. of Paulden.

Arialle Elyse Joan Lake, a 7 lb., 6 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Baylee Lake of Chino Valley.