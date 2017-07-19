Building permits up second quarter 2017

More building permits in Chino Valley’s second quarter 2017 means more revenue for the town. Chief Building Officer Dan Trout presented information on the second quarter building permits at the July 11 Chino Valley Town Council meeting, reporting an increase of $256,622 in fees as compared to second quarter 2016.

Building permit fees from April through June 2016 totaled $166,105; in 2017, same time frame, the town took in $422,727. The total number of permits jumped from 115 to 141.

New commercial permits remained the same at 14. These include work on commercial buildings that involve plumbing, electrical, mechanical and additions.

Residential permits increased about 80 percent, Trout said. The town approved 36 permits for site-built single-family residences and 13 manufactured homes. The collected permit fees totaled about $389,000, with property valuation at $7.79 million.

“We welcome the revenue,” Trout said on Friday, adding that commercial development remains a challenge for developers as water and sewer services aren’t always readily available.

A computer software program acquired in 2015 allows the Development Services Department to compare the number of permits issued, fees collected, and valuation figures per quarter and overlay those numbers on previous year’s quarters.

Second-quarter 2017 permits totaled 141 compared to 115 in 2016; total permit fees brought in $442,727 this year compared to $166,105 in 2016; valuation increased to $8.6 million in 2017 compared to $5.1 million in 2016.

In other action, the council approved:

A series 10 Liquor License for Walgreen’s.

A resolution assessing the ad valorem tax for Street Lighting Improvement Districts in Chino Valley.