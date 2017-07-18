Cooking with Diane: Corn, bacon, jalapeno salad

Photo by Diane DeHamer.

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: July 18, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • This corn salad is very delicious, and was a big hit with my husband. It is a great idea to make ahead and have ready for your backyard grilling this summer. Enjoy!

    Corn, Bacon, Jalapeno Salad

    4 slices bacon (fried and crumbled)

    2 tablespoon chives (chopped)

    4 ears of corn (cooked and cut from the cob)

    1-2 tablespoons pickled jalapenos (chopped)

    Put all of the above ingredients in a serving bowl.

    Dressing

    1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

    1/2 teaspoon salt

    1/2 teaspoon black pepper

    1/2 cup olive oil

    1 tablespoon mayonnaise

    1 teaspoon sugar

    Whisk ingredients for dressing in a small bowl.

    Drizzle over corn mixture and chill for 1-2 hours then serve.

