Cooking with Diane: Corn, bacon, jalapeno salad

This corn salad is very delicious, and was a big hit with my husband. It is a great idea to make ahead and have ready for your backyard grilling this summer. Enjoy!

Corn, Bacon, Jalapeno Salad

4 slices bacon (fried and crumbled)

2 tablespoon chives (chopped)

4 ears of corn (cooked and cut from the cob)

1-2 tablespoons pickled jalapenos (chopped)

Put all of the above ingredients in a serving bowl.

Dressing

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 teaspoon sugar

Whisk ingredients for dressing in a small bowl.

Drizzle over corn mixture and chill for 1-2 hours then serve.