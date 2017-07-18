Chino Valley man charged with sex crimes

A Chino Valley man was arrested on Thursday, July 13, and charged with sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor, said Lt. Vince Schaan, Chino Valley Police spokesman.

Leon Taylor, 43, was taken into custody after an investigation showed that “he utilized several adult females and one juvenile female as prostitutes not only for his own personal use but also to at least one other adult male,” Schaan said.

Schaan said Taylor is believed to have been conducting the activities since December, 2016.

After Taylor’s arrest, “at least one of the females involved in this investigation has been returned to her parents in another state, with the assistance of a local nonprofit organization who handled logistics a well as funding for the return,” Schaan said.

Anyone who has further information about this case is asked to contact Det. Amy Chamberlain at 928-636-4223.