Obituary: Robert W. Miller

Robert W. Miller, 80, born Oct. 8, 1939, in Hubbard Ohio, died July 5, 2017, in Chino Valley, Arizona. No services are scheduled, at the request of the family. Arrangements by Chino Valley Funeral Home on Palomino Road, in Chino Valley, Arizona.
Robert W. Miller, 80, born Oct. 8, 1939, in Hubbard Ohio, died July 5, 2017, in Chino Valley, Arizona. No services are scheduled, at the request of the family. Arrangements by Chino Valley Funeral Home on Palomino Road, in Chino Valley, Arizona.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK