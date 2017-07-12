Letter: Sheriff’s Posse thanks

Editor:

Recently, the Yavapai County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse held its 63rd annual May Roping with proceeds going to scholarships to deserving students throughout Yavapai County.

Even with the windy weather, the Posse would like to thank those that came out and supported this event. We would also like to thank: Jim’s Alignment and Brake Service, Specialty Paving and Grading, Danson Construction, LLC, Sharp Safety, PDF Builders, Leff-T’s Steakhouse and Grill, Prescott Animal Hospital Equine Center, Owl’s Auto Body, MS Construction, Reva’s Floor Décor, Bob’s Custom Saddles, Lamb Chevrolet, Willow Lake Rock, One Hundred Chairs, Accredited Locksmith, LLC and Canyon Distributing.

Once again, special thanks to Steve Kevorkian, Jr. and John Bissot of York Dodge Chrysler Jeep “RAM: for their continued support and bringing those trucks out to the arena; can’t say enough! Also thanks to the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe, KDDL Radio for the coverage on the radio, Bill and Mary Nebeker for their donation of a beautiful bronze, and let’s not forget Mike Olsen of Olsen’s Grain-Chino Valley and Ariel Zambrano Jr. and his wife Carrie of “Livin the Dream” for their hospitality and use of the arena, announcing and just everything; what a wonderful venue you have going on out there.

Thank you so much for everything and for making this year’s event a great success!

Jeff Jackson

YCMSP