Chino Valley Police report: July 12, 2017

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from July 2-9: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).
Family fight, James Drive
Alarm, Tiffany Way
Hit-and-run accident, Grasshopper Lane
Animal neglect, Road 5 North
Welfare check, Sharon Road
Traffic offense, Eagle Ridge Drive
Weapon offense, Sunset Drive
Agency assist, Road 2 North
Animal pickup, Fox Road
Criminal damage, Juniper Drive
Criminal damage, Grasshopper Lane
Agency assist, N. Highway 89
Information, N. Highway 89
Traffic hazard, Highway 89
Animal problem, Sunflower Lane
Welfare check, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Threats, S. Highway 89
Trespass, Arlene Street
Animal neglect, Sycamore Lane
Criminal damage, Sycamore Lane
Threats, N. Highway 89
Animal pickup, Crow Lane
Family fight, Road 4 North
Suspicious, Gilson Street
Citizen dispute, Susan Street
Citizen disputer, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, Chino Valley
Traffic offense, Road 1 South
Driving with suspended license, Road 3 South
Driving with suspended license, Havasu Avenue
Family fight, Road 1 West
Unsecure premises, Juniper Drive
Traffic offense, MP 322
Parking problem, Lois Lane
Animal pickup, Laura Lane
Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89
Property damage, Road 2 North
Utility problem, Prescott Drive
Property damage, Butterfield Road
Traffic offense, Road 4½ North
Adult abuse, Will Drive
Citizen assist, Butterfield Road
Agency assist, Buffalo Run Road
Drugs, N. Highway 89
Welfare check, Fox Road
Family fight, Copper Drive
Agency assist, Fox Road
Agency assist, S. Highway 89
Animal neglect, Lois Lane
Drugs, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, Road 3½ North
Theft, Beverly Lane
Animal problem, Sycamore Lane
Trespass, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Road 2 North
Information, Branding Iron Trail
Traffic hazard, Kalinich Avenue
Traffic offense, Palomino Road
Animal problem, Road 3 South
Hit-and-run accident, Road 1 East
Fireworks, Perkinsville Road
Family fight, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Stratford Place
Wanted person, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, Karen Drive
Driving with suspended license, Perkinsville Road
Citizen arrest, Road 3 North
Vicious animal, Bernice Drive
Agency assist, Resting Place
Welfare check, Beverly Lane
Drugs, Road 1 East
DUI, Road 2 North
Agency assist, Road 3 North
Criminal damage, Road 4 North
Information, Road 2 North
SUBMIT FEEDBACK