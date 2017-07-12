Chino Valley Police report: July 12, 2017

  • Originally Published: July 12, 2017 5:50 a.m.

    • The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from July 2-9: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

    Family fight, James Drive

    Alarm, Tiffany Way

    Hit-and-run accident, Grasshopper Lane

    Animal neglect, Road 5 North

    Welfare check, Sharon Road

    Traffic offense, Eagle Ridge Drive

    Weapon offense, Sunset Drive

    Agency assist, Road 2 North

    Animal pickup, Fox Road

    Criminal damage, Juniper Drive

    Criminal damage, Grasshopper Lane

    Agency assist, N. Highway 89

    Information, N. Highway 89

    Traffic hazard, Highway 89

    Animal problem, Sunflower Lane

    Welfare check, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Threats, S. Highway 89

    Trespass, Arlene Street

    Animal neglect, Sycamore Lane

    Criminal damage, Sycamore Lane

    Threats, N. Highway 89

    Animal pickup, Crow Lane

    Family fight, Road 4 North

    Suspicious, Gilson Street

    Citizen dispute, Susan Street

    Citizen disputer, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, Chino Valley

    Traffic offense, Road 1 South

    Driving with suspended license, Road 3 South

    Driving with suspended license, Havasu Avenue

    Family fight, Road 1 West

    Unsecure premises, Juniper Drive

    Traffic offense, MP 322

    Parking problem, Lois Lane

    Animal pickup, Laura Lane

    Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Property damage, Road 2 North

    Utility problem, Prescott Drive

    Property damage, Butterfield Road

    Traffic offense, Road 4½ North

    Adult abuse, Will Drive

    Citizen assist, Butterfield Road

    Agency assist, Buffalo Run Road

    Drugs, N. Highway 89

    Welfare check, Fox Road

    Family fight, Copper Drive

    Agency assist, Fox Road

    Agency assist, S. Highway 89

    Animal neglect, Lois Lane

    Drugs, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, Road 3½ North

    Theft, Beverly Lane

    Animal problem, Sycamore Lane

    Trespass, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Road 2 North

    Information, Branding Iron Trail

    Traffic hazard, Kalinich Avenue

    Traffic offense, Palomino Road

    Animal problem, Road 3 South

    Hit-and-run accident, Road 1 East

    Fireworks, Perkinsville Road

    Family fight, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Stratford Place

    Wanted person, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, Karen Drive

    Driving with suspended license, Perkinsville Road

    Citizen arrest, Road 3 North

    Vicious animal, Bernice Drive

    Agency assist, Resting Place

    Welfare check, Beverly Lane

    Drugs, Road 1 East

    DUI, Road 2 North

    Agency assist, Road 3 North

    Criminal damage, Road 4 North

    Information, Road 2 North

