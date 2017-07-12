Chino Valley in Brief: Week of July 12

After the fire comes the rain

A message from the Yavapai County Flood Control District:

There is a reasonable potential that the watersheds within the burn area, including Big Bug Creek and its tributaries, and Turkey Creek and its tributaries, will see increased flows and mudflows as the debris and ash from the fire are washed downstream. Any residential structure in Yavapai County is eligible for flood insurance under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

This includes structures in a Special Flood Hazard Area as mapped by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). There is a waiver to the 30-day waiting period for flood insurance if any claims are for a flood resulting from a fire on Federal property and the policy was purchased prior to the flooding event.

Any residents downstream of the burn area are encouraged to talk to your insurance agent about obtaining flood insurance. More information on flood insurance can be found at www.floodsmart.gov. See the Flood After Fire Fact Sheet. Contact Emergency Management for information on sandbags.

Specific questions about the flood hazard area on your property can be directed to the Flood Control District at (928) 771-3197.

“As we enter monsoon season and especially after a fire, it is important to look at your property from the perspective of water flow and make sure all drains and water shed areas are clear of obstructions.



This includes downed trees or general debris from the fire and it is a good idea to make sure your culverts are clear” said Denny Faulk, Yavapai County Emergency Operation Manager.

The National Flood Insurance Program aims to reduce the impact of flooding on private and public structures. It does so by providing affordable insurance to property owners and by encouraging communities to adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations. These efforts help mitigate the effects of flooding on new and improved structures.

Overall, the program reduces the socio-economic impact of disasters by promoting the purchase and retention of general risk insurance, but also of flood insurance, specifically.

For more information visit the FEMAwebsite here https://www.fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program.

Summer fun

Chino Valley Community Church plans to serve hamburgers and hot dogs with all the fixings for $7 from noon until 2 p.m., Sunday, July 23 at the church, 1969 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley.

Call 928-626-4184 before July 21.

National Night Out

The Chino Valley Police Department is busy preparing for its fourth annual National Night Out event, scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Chino Valley’s Memory Park.

Last year’s event drew about 1,500 people, helping Chino Valley’s event being named the only national award winning NNO event in Arizona, and ranked 13th in the nation. CVPD is now accepting applications for vendors for this year’s event. If interested, contact Marrilee Easton at 928-636-4223, ext. 1283.

Lunch program returns

Summer lunch program is back again this year at the Paulden Food Bank and Territorial Early Childhood Center. The Chino Valley Unified School District Summer Food Service Program provides free lunches for children ages 18 and younger. Adult lunches are available for $3.75.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations. Breakfast is served only at the school from 8 to 9 a.m. The Chino Valley Unified School District sponsors this program, paid for by the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information, call 928-583-5409.

Mudder coming

Tickets are on sale for this year’s Chino Mudder, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at Old Home Manor. The Mudder is a 5K (3.1 miles) obstacle course were participants must navigate more than 20 mud-filled challenges.

Tickets are $37 in advance; $47 the day of event; $32.50 in advance for tandem participants ($43.50 day of event); and $31.75 each for group participants ($41.75 day of event). You can order tickets online at www.active.com; search for Chino Mudder.

Library Friends continue sale

Due to an overstock supply, the Friends of Chino Valley Library is offering a good read paperback sale through the month of August.



There’s a large selection of books for prices as low as a quarter. All proceeds benefit the library, according to a news release.

Head Start accepting applications

Chino Valley Head Start Center is accepting applications for enrollment for the Chino Valley/Paulden area. NACOG/Head Start offers quality services at no cost for all income-eligible families, which include classroom and home learning, healthy meals, and services for children with special needs. They have different options to fit families, including: Early Head Start for ages 0-3, Full or Half-Day Head Start for ages 3-5.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority, and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. State Route 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323; Phone (928) 636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.