Child of the Week: Riley

Even though soft-spoken Riley has some difficulties with starting relationships with others, nothing stops this active 8-year-old.

Riley needs a Big Brother who has a little extra patience to help him improve his comfort level with other people. To get him familiar with the idea of having a Big Brother, he accompanied his older brother, Caden, and Caden’s Big on a couple of outings.

He had a great time and now looks forward to having a Big Brother of his very own.

Riley likes activities where he can move. Going swimming, riding his bike and trying tricks on the trampoline are some of his favorites.

His mom says he just likes being outside, so a Big would have plenty of options where the two of them could hang out.

Riley lives in Chino Valley with his brother and mom. He will be a fourth-grader in August, and will turn nine at the end of that month.

He likes to read and also play electronic games on a tablet. Red is his favorite color.

If you are a patient and active guy, you might be the perfect match for Riley. Call Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters at 928-778-5135, or visit www.azbigs.org.

Or, if you can’t be a Big, how about supporting a Big? The Arizona State Tax Credit and Bowl for Kids’ Sake are ways to do so. YBBBS always can use volunteer office help and has other ways people can be involved, as well.

