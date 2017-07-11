Cooking with Diane: Strawberry Lasagna

My daughter Nicki and her 10-year-old daughter Lainie, had a great time making this delightful dessert together for our Fourth of July celebration. It is light and creamy and a tasty way to end any summer meal.

Strawberry Lasagna

Crust:

36 Golden Oreo cookies

1/2 cup butter (melted)

Crush cookies to fine crumbs, mix in melted butter until blended. Press into a 9-by-13-inch pan. Set in freezer to get firm.

Strawberry Cheesecake Layer:

8 ounce cream cheese (softened)

1/2 cup butter (soft)

1 cup powdered sugar

1 cup whipped topping

1 1/3 cup diced fresh strawberries

In a large bowl, cream 1/2 cup soft butter, soft cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth. Add 1 1/2 cup whipped topping, and mix.

Gently fold in diced strawberries and spread mixture over crust. Place back into fridge.

Strawberry Jell-O layer:

3 ounce strawberry Jell-O

1/2 cup boiling water

1 cup strawberry Greek yogurt

4 cups whipped topping

In a separate bowl, place Jell-O and boiling water and stir to dissolve. Whisk in 1 cup strawberry yogurt and stir well.

Add 3 cups whipped topping mix until well blended. Pour this mixture over cream cheese layer and smooth top.

Refrigerate for 2-3 hours until set

Topping

2-3 cups whipped topping

4-5 ounce white chocolate bar

1/2 cup diced strawberries

Spread whipped topping on top sprinkle with white chocolate curls, and diced strawberries. Refrigerate 2 more hours.