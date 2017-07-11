Cooking with Diane: Strawberry Lasagna

Photo by Diane DeHamer.

  • Originally Published: July 11, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • My daughter Nicki and her 10-year-old daughter Lainie, had a great time making this delightful dessert together for our Fourth of July celebration. It is light and creamy and a tasty way to end any summer meal.

    Strawberry Lasagna

    Crust:

    36 Golden Oreo cookies

    1/2 cup butter (melted)

    Crush cookies to fine crumbs, mix in melted butter until blended. Press into a 9-by-13-inch pan. Set in freezer to get firm.

    Strawberry Cheesecake Layer:

    8 ounce cream cheese (softened)

    1/2 cup butter (soft)

    1 cup powdered sugar

    1 cup whipped topping

    1 1/3 cup diced fresh strawberries

    In a large bowl, cream 1/2 cup soft butter, soft cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth. Add 1 1/2 cup whipped topping, and mix.

    Gently fold in diced strawberries and spread mixture over crust. Place back into fridge.

    Strawberry Jell-O layer:

    3 ounce strawberry Jell-O

    1/2 cup boiling water

    1 cup strawberry Greek yogurt

    4 cups whipped topping

    In a separate bowl, place Jell-O and boiling water and stir to dissolve. Whisk in 1 cup strawberry yogurt and stir well.

    Add 3 cups whipped topping mix until well blended. Pour this mixture over cream cheese layer and smooth top.

    Refrigerate for 2-3 hours until set

    Topping

    2-3 cups whipped topping

    4-5 ounce white chocolate bar

    1/2 cup diced strawberries

    Spread whipped topping on top sprinkle with white chocolate curls, and diced strawberries. Refrigerate 2 more hours.

