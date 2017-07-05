Scholarship awarded to nephew of two firefighters

The Wade Parker Memorial Scholarship Fund hosts its annual coed softball tournament fundraiser event this coming weekend, July 8-9.

Taking place at the Chino Valley Community Center, softball games begin both days at 8 a.m. Games in this double elimination tournament run for six innings or one hour, whichever comes first. This is the fifth annual Memorial game, and the fourth for scholarship fund.

In addition to softball games, a Cornhole Tournament takes place Saturday at noon at the Community Center, $20 per team fee. A Horseshoe Tournament begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, $20 per team, at El Charro Norte, 2879 North Arizona Trail. Inflatable castles will be on hand for the children.

On Sunday, a Homerun Derby takes place at the Community Center at noon, $20 per person. The raffle — $5 per ticket or five tickets for $20 — drawing is at noon at the Community Center. Prizes include a rifle and a Yeti cooler.

All proceeds go to the scholarship fund with a scholarship awarded every year to a local quad-city high school senior interested in pursuing a career in public safety. This year, the recipient is Wyatt Seets, who is planning a career in firefighting. He has two uncles currently working with Prescott and Central Yavapai fire departments.

The scholarship fund, now in its fourth year, was established in memory of Wade Parker and 18 other Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives in the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013. Parker was raised in Chino Valley and played both baseball and football for the high school.

Because of the success of the past fundraisers, Jerry Garcia, Logan Beck, volunteers, Wade’s previous coaches and teammates, and the wonderful Chino Valley community, the founders have decided to expand the scholarship fund into the Wade Parker Memorial Foundation. A firefighter will remain on the board of directors. Next year, the Foundation will also give a baseball scholarship as well as the public safety scholarship.

For more information, call Jerry Garcia 928-533-1624.

