Spike

Spike is an 8-year-old pit bull terrier/shar pei mixed male looking for a home. He and his fur sister came to the shelter as strays. He’s a mellow, quiet dog and gets along with both other dogs and children.

If interested in adopting Spike, visit him at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Road. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7. You can also visit online at www.chinoanimalshelter.org.