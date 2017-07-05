People & Places: A dream comes true, even after death

All his life Danny Beasley loved the ocean, all kinds of fishing, and all kinds of sea food, and it inspired his dream. He hoped one day he would be able to open his own fish and chips restaurant. Unfortunately, Danny Beasley died three years ago.

But the dream didn’t.

His mother, Kim, and Danny’s widow, Trisha, took things into their own hands and opened “Danny B’s Fish & Chips” on June 9, 2017, in Chino Valley.

“I wanted to do something to keep his memory going for our family and friends, and as a family we’ve worked real hard to make this happen, especially our friend Brad Pribble, who did all the construction on our building, and our grand opening will be later this summer,” Kim Beasley said.

“We wanted to give this community a large variety of food that you can’t get in this area, and so far their response has been great,” Trisha Beasley said.

Danny B’s not only specializes in White Fish (hand breaded or beer battered) pub chips (lightly seasoned homemade potato chips) fries, wasabi slaw, frog legs, calamari, clams, breaded oysters, shrimp, chicken and lobster rolls.

“There is also a kids menu, and in the near future we are going to start serving ‘steam pots’ ... and it is also our goal to open a Danny B’s in Prescott Valley,” Kim Beasley said.

Danny B’s is located at 501 N. Highway 89, and they are open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Once our liquor license comes through, the hours will change” Trisha Beasley said.

“Knowing we are bringing something new to the community gives us a lot of satisfaction,” Kim Beasley said. “It gives us a wonderful feeling knowing Danny is up there being proud and seeing it all.”

Call 928-277-0283 for more information and for to go orders.