One man's rant: Stop wasting your life

I just watched a YouTube video of Admiral William H. McRaven talking about life-lessons learned in the military. He’s even written a book on the topic with the title of “Make Your Bed.” His message is that making your bed every morning is the first daily task that can set the table for a day of accomplishment and purpose.

Admiral McRaven began his career as a Navy Seal and ultimately served as the commander of the United States Special Operations Command prior to retirement. He knows a lot about military stuff, but he is sadly misinformed about the benefits and downsides of bed making.

OK, I’ll admit that my credentials aren’t quite as impressive as those of the Admiral, but I violently disagree with his premise that bed making is a foundation of accomplishment! In fact, if I were to write a book on the issue, it would be entitled, “Don’t Waste Your Life, or Your Time, Making Your Bed!”

We have no record that Albert Einstein made his bed every morning. He was successful. I’ll bet Eddie Murphy doesn’t make his bed. He’s successful. Just two examples.

Since I fundamentally don’t believe in bed making, I haven’t done time trials, but I’m guessing that it takes a full two minutes and 24 seconds to properly make a medium-sized bed. The burning question here is, “Could those two minutes and 24 seconds be best spent smoothing sheets and pitching pillows about or doing something else?”

Let’s think about that question. Abraham Lincoln took only slightly longer than two minutes to inspire a nation with his Gettysburg Address. On July 4, 1939, Lou Gehrig delivered an emotional farewell to his fans and to baseball in fewer than 20 seconds. And finally, President Roosevelt burned only about two minutes and 20 seconds to declare war on Japan following its devastating December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. Not only did these folks use their time to good effect, I doubt that any of them made their own beds the morning of their famous speeches!

This is rock-solid evidence that two minutes can change the course of history. Did making a bed ever change the course of history? Honestly, people, need I say more?

There are plenty of other productive ways to start one’s day that have nothing to do with flinging bedding around. Swallowing a great breakfast is a wonderful way to ignite the day.

Showering and shaving also prepare the mind and the body for accomplishment. With all these activities that start with the letter “s” (swallowing, showering, shaving), why is bed making so important?

Of course, the military is obsessed with bed making. Apparently, one can’t defend the country properly if his/her sheets are in a tangle. I might question the military’s decision-making prowess here. This is the same military that spent $150,000 teaching one Pennsylvania reservist I knew the Vietnamese language for 47 weeks before sending him back to Pennsylvania in 1969.

Bed making wasn’t always a societal norm. I know my history. I’ve seen the 1953 movie titled “Julius Caesar.” The Roman Senators in most of those scenes didn’t make their beds. They couldn’t have since they wore their bed sheets into work every day.

Celebrated author Erma Bombeck said, “No one ever died from sleeping in an unmade bed.” Way to go, Erma!

So, I think I’ve made a strong case for focusing on the important tasks of life. You’re welcome — I’ve just added an extra 2 minutes and 24 seconds to your daily life.

