Hamm named to lead Chino Valley court

Chino Valley has a new magistrate, Mary Hamm, who will begin as soon as an employment contract is signed by Hamm and the town council. Her employment is contingent on successful results of pre-employment drug test and background screening.

The town received 15 applications for the position of presiding magistrate, and the council appointments subcommittee narrowed the selection to five finalists, Hamm, Ingrid Hughes, Joel Thompson, John Erikson, and former town magistrate Catherine Kelley.

Council unanimously approved Hamm at its June 27 council meeting.

In preparation, the council has produced an agreement post-dated to July 1 for a two-year period of employment for $60,000 per year. The contract ends June 30, 2019.

Hamm currently serves as a judge pro tempore for weekend and holiday county jail court, having held this position since August 2002. She covers criminal and civil hearings in magistrate and justice courts that include initial hearings, arraignments, pretrial conferences, status reviews, bench and jury trials, changes of plea, sentencing, probation violations, orders of protection, and injunctions against harassment.

For more than five years, Hamm worked as an assistant city prosecutor with Chandler prosecuting adults and juveniles charged with misdemeanor offenses and traffic citations. For six years prior to that, she was a deputy county attorney in Maricopa County.

Her background experience also includes 13 years with Child Protective Services in the Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert areas, 11 of those years as supervisor.

Hamm earned a Master’s degree in counseling from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, and her Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Arizona College of Law in Tucson.

The council expects to have the employment agreement in place for its July 11 council meeting.

