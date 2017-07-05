Give officers a 4-to-6 percent raise

The Chino Valley Police Association, after studying the three major law enforcement agencies in this area, determined that its police officers’ salaries lag behind in the current market. A compensation and classification comparison revealed the starting salary for police sergeants and police officers need a pay adjustment to bring these in line with other local entities.

Laura Kyriakakis, CV Human Resources director, reported to council on at its June 27 meeting, that the Memorandum of Agreement with CVPA was an update with no changes. She recommended the pay increase.

Kyriakakis responded to four requests from CVPA President Jeffrey Pizzi in a letter dated March 29 that included a recommendation for council to provide pay adjustments between 4 and 6 percent for officers and sergeants. This would be over and above the cost of living adjustment and merit increases already proposed in the town’s Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget.

In addition, Kyriakakis proposed the town absorb any future raise in health insurance costs. The Yavapai Combined Trust has agreed to pay a portion of the 7 to 7.9 percent increase, and the town would cover increases of various medical programs and premiums between 1.6 and 3 percent.

Town employees’ premiums are covered 100 percent by the town. The town also absorbs 30 percent of family medical premiums and 25 percent of family dental and vision premiums.

CVPA requested the town make up the difference, 34 percent, of workers’ salaries in the event of a temporary total disability. Workman’s Compensation plan provides 66 percent. Kyriakakis responded that, in order to provide this to the CVPA, it also would need to offer the supplemental benefit to all employees, which is not a viable option at this time.

CVPA’s request for the town to pay for supplies to paint the department’s building – CVPA to provide labor – was denied. The town’s Facilities Department will draw up a project plan to repaint all buildings of the north campus, which includes the police department.

Council had no questions or discussion on this report.

CHIP SEAL UPDATE

Interim Public Works Director Richard Straub informed council of an agreement with Yavapai County to offer chip sealing on several town roads.

“We anticipate starting in mid-July,” Straub said, which will allow the contractor a short window to complete the work.

A double chip seal project on Old Home Manor started June 26, Straub said. The road was previously patched and “rough, rough, rough.” It has been completely milled up and a fresh base added and compacted before placement of a double chip seal occurs.

Three other roads will receive chip seal: Road 1 North from Road 1 East at Cactus Wren will get single chip seal, Road 1 West from Road 3 North to Road 4 North, and Perkinsville Road from Road 1 East to Jerome Junction.

In other action, the council:

• Adopted the FY2017-2018 budget of $23.1 million.

• Approved Statements and Estimates of Expenses of Street Lighting Improvement Districts.

• Approved an agreement with Sanks and Associates for planning consulting services not to exceed $50,000 until a vacancy in the planning department is filled.

• Appointed council members to various subcommittees and outside entities.