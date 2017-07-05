Council approves small equine arena near schools

Chino Valley Town Council granted a request for use permit during its June 27 meeting to allow for horse arenas, boarding and events on a nearly 15-acre piece of property across the intersection from Del Rio Elementary School.

Located at 915 North Road 1 West, the agricultural/residential zoned property is on the southeast corner of North Road 1 West and West Road 2 North. The parcel currently is used as a residence and hay field, and contains two houses and three barns. The applicant, Traesa Santori, wants to build four arenas, a round pen, stalls, pastures and parking for boarding horses and for equine events.

Current zoning permits conditional use for rodeos, livestock auctions, fairgrounds, riding academies and commercial stables. Santori has conducted private events in the past and wants to open the property to the public, specifically for 4-H events.

Town Associate Planner Alex Lerma indicated the proposed uses will have a small to no direct impact on surrounding properties based on Santori’s plans for small crowds and weekly to monthly events.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval with the following conditions: no lighting in the arenas, no shows or events permitted after dark, provision for adequate dust control, dedication of a 13-foot right-of-way on the west portion of the property, and the permit to be valid for 10 years.

Mayor Darryl Croft suggested returning the request to the P&Z Commission to answer questions about parking for handicapped, ingress and egress, and the right-of-way request.

Santori said there are several entrances, one with a recessed gate, room for vehicles to make a complete turnaround, and a paved spot for handicapped parking. She has not put up any signage, waiting until the permit is granted. She anticipates small events involving maybe five people.

With their questions answered, council unanimously approved the request for use permit.