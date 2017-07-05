Cooking with Diane: Melon-Berry Slush

Melon-Berry Slush is this week's Cooking with Diane recipe.

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: July 5, 2017 6 a.m.

    • With these overly hot days we have been having this summer. I have been trying to find cool recipes. The frosty slush really hits the spot. Not only is it healthy, but delightfully refreshing. Try it and stay cool.

    Melon-Berry Slush

    1/2 cup lemon juice

    1/2 -3/4 cup sugar (to your taste)

    2 cups of cubed seedless watermelon

    2 cups strawberries (or your favorite berry)

    2 cups ice cubes

    Place first four ingredients in a blender; cover and blend until smooth. Pour these ingredients into another container and set aside.

    Put ice cubes in blender 1 cup at a time and process until slush. In a large pitcher, mix the ice and blended fruit and serve immediately. Keep any leftover slush in your freezer.

