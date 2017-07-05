Cooking with Diane: Melon-Berry Slush

With these overly hot days we have been having this summer. I have been trying to find cool recipes. The frosty slush really hits the spot. Not only is it healthy, but delightfully refreshing. Try it and stay cool.
Melon-Berry Slush
1/2 cup lemon juice
1/2 -3/4 cup sugar (to your taste)
2 cups of cubed seedless watermelon
2 cups strawberries (or your favorite berry)
2 cups ice cubes
Place first four ingredients in a blender; cover and blend until smooth. Pour these ingredients into another container and set aside.
Put ice cubes in blender 1 cup at a time and process until slush. In a large pitcher, mix the ice and blended fruit and serve immediately. Keep any leftover slush in your freezer.
