Column: Pelosi stepping down would be a huge loss... for the GOP

Should conservatives shut up about Nancy Pelosi or keep her in their public spotlight?

The Georgia 6th Congressional District race became all about Pelosi. Democrats and liberal allies poured over $24 million into Jon Ossoff’s campaign to prove no one supports Trump any longer. Karen Handel, the Republican, spent just $4.5 millions.

PACs spent quite a bit, too. Ossoff got about $8 million in PAC spending while Republican allies dumped about $18 million into ads and marketing to help Handel.

The message? Don’t let Nancy Pelosi run congress with her Ossoff puppet.

For some reason, that led Ossoff to complain about “too much money in politics” and the need for “campaign reform.” This is like a drug dealer calling for more prosecutions of drug dealers because his competition is taking too much of his territory.

Unfortunately for Ossoff, Pelosi brought her long record of inanity into the race.

When asked about tax cuts, Pelosi once went full looney, saying, “Tax cuts are spending. Tax expenditures, they are called. Subsidies for big oil, subsidies to send jobs overseas, breaks to send jobs overseas, breaks for corporate jets. They are called tax expenditures. Spending money on tax breaks. And that’s the spending that we must curtail as well.”

Lately, she has been riffing in unintelligible gibberish.

During a recent CNN Town Hall, Pelosi told a questioner that refugees coming from terrorist countries have a “right” to come to America’ and that will keep America safe.

She also blamed Republicans for the shooting of Republican Senator Steve Scalise by a Bernie Sanders supporter.

“It didn’t use to be this way. Somewhere in the 90s, Republicans decided on a politics of personal destruction as they went after the Clintons, and that is the provenance of it, and that is what has continued,” Pelosi said.

If she’s trying to “rewrite” history, she will certainly fail as students of American politics know for certain the phrase, “politics of personal destruction” was popularized during the Democrats’ immoral and disgusting attacks on conservative Robert Bork, a 1978 candidate for the U.S. Supreme Court well before the Clintons were exposed for their various high crimes and misdemeanors.

It’s Democratic leaders, not Republicans, engaging in hate and violent speech, from the outgoing Chair of the California Democratic Party leading 3,000 party leaders, workers and volunteers in cheers of “F----- Donald Trump” to Phil Montag, the co-chairman of the Nebraska Democratic Party’s technology committee, who was recorded saying he was “glad” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball game practice and wished the Republican was dead.

Did any Republican party leaders say the same of Gabby Giffords?

No.

So what’s Pelosi’s strength? Raising money.

As reported in The Kansas City Star, she brags that since 1990 she’s raised more than $9.2 million for party candidates, including $739,000 in the 2016 election cycle. Pelosi’s office claims even loftier triumphs, saying she’s raised more than $500 million for Democrats since entering the party leadership in the early 2000s, including $141.5 million in the 2015-2016 cycle.

“I’m a master legislator, I am a strategic, politically astute leader, my leadership is recognized by many around the country, and that is why I’m able to attract the support that I do, which is essential to our election, sad to say,” Pelosi boasted at a press conference.

So, while Pelosi and her Democrats whine and fuss about the influence of money in elections, they continue to raise more money than Republicans and then lose to them.

Hillary raised $1.19 billion dollars during the campaign, according to Bloomberg. Trump raised $646 million. Hillary Super-PACS raised $217 million, compared to Trump’s $82 million.

So much for money “buying” the election.

Personally, I would think conservatives would want Pelosi in office. She is the face of so much that is wrong in politics.

It really is a difficult decision, though.

Remember, the Democrats and their media partners decided to keep the spotlight on Trump during the 2016 campaign and, despite their presumption that Trump could not possibly beat Hillary, it happened.

© Copyright 2017 Rick Jensen, distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate. Rick Jensen is Delaware’s award-winning conservative talk show host on WDEL, streaming live on WDEL.com from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact Rick at rick@wdel.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jensen1150WDEL.