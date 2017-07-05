Chino Valley Police report, July 5, 2017

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from June 25 to July 2: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).
Animal neglect, Yavapai Street
Wanted person, Center Street
Animal problem, Maricopa Street
Family fight, Center Street
Wanted person, Eldred Road
Agency assist, Juniper Drive
Family fight, Georgia Avenue
Fraud, Road 3 North
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Assault, N. Highway 89
Trespass, Palo Verde Drive
Welfare check, Lauren Lane
911 hangup, Prescott Drive
Civil process, Palo Verde Drive
Medical, Susan Street
Suspicious, Road 2 North
Burglary, Gables Court
Found property, Road 2 South
VIN inspection, Willow Lane
Fraud, Peakview Drive
Animal problem, Road 1 East
Welfare check, Road 3 North
Driving with suspended license, Kalinich Avenue
Burglary, Sierra Vista Drive
Animal neglect, Lizard Lane
Runaway juvenile, N. Highway 89
Hit-and-run accident, Road 4 North
Information, Voss Drive
Suspicious, Fletcher Court
Trespass, Perkinsville Road
Suspicious, Center Street
Animal problem, Yavapai Street
Littering, Road 1 West
Fraud, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, N. Highway 89
Suspicious, Road 1 East
Traffic offense, Road 6 North
Abandoned vehicle, N. Highway 89
Traffic hazard, S. Highway 89
Information, Voss Drive
Traffic offense, N. Highway 89
Burglary, Juniper Drive
Traffic offense, S. Highway 89
Alarm, McKay Way
Animal problem, Road 1 East
Wanted person, S. Highway 89
Family fight, Road 1 East
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89
Family fight, Road 1 East
Non-injury accident, Road 2 North
Family fight, Solar View Drive
Non-injury accident, Road 1 South
Civil misc., N. Highway 89
Criminal damage, Elk Drive
Noise disturbances, Grasshopper Lane
Driving with suspended license, Butterfield Road
Animal bite, Taft Avenue
Animal pickup, Newton Way
Wanted person, Juniper Drive
Criminal damage, Roadrunner Lane
Traffic offense, Kalinich Avenue
Suspicious, N. Highway 89
Drugs, McKay Way
Animal noise, Yvonne Way
