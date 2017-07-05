Chino Valley Police report, July 5, 2017

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from June 25 to July 2: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

Animal neglect, Yavapai Street

Wanted person, Center Street

Animal problem, Maricopa Street

Family fight, Center Street

Wanted person, Eldred Road

Agency assist, Juniper Drive

Family fight, Georgia Avenue

Fraud, Road 3 North

Animal problem, Voss Drive

Assault, N. Highway 89

Trespass, Palo Verde Drive

Welfare check, Lauren Lane

911 hangup, Prescott Drive

Civil process, Palo Verde Drive

Medical, Susan Street

Suspicious, Road 2 North

Burglary, Gables Court

Found property, Road 2 South

VIN inspection, Willow Lane

Fraud, Peakview Drive

Animal problem, Road 1 East

Welfare check, Road 3 North

Driving with suspended license, Kalinich Avenue

Burglary, Sierra Vista Drive

Animal neglect, Lizard Lane

Runaway juvenile, N. Highway 89

Hit-and-run accident, Road 4 North

Information, Voss Drive

Suspicious, Fletcher Court

Trespass, Perkinsville Road

Suspicious, Center Street

Animal problem, Yavapai Street

Littering, Road 1 West

Fraud, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, N. Highway 89

Suspicious, Road 1 East

Traffic offense, Road 6 North

Abandoned vehicle, N. Highway 89

Traffic hazard, S. Highway 89

Information, Voss Drive

Traffic offense, N. Highway 89

Burglary, Juniper Drive

Traffic offense, S. Highway 89

Alarm, McKay Way

Animal problem, Road 1 East

Wanted person, S. Highway 89

Family fight, Road 1 East

Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

Family fight, Road 1 East

Non-injury accident, Road 2 North

Family fight, Solar View Drive

Non-injury accident, Road 1 South

Civil misc., N. Highway 89

Criminal damage, Elk Drive

Noise disturbances, Grasshopper Lane

Driving with suspended license, Butterfield Road

Animal bite, Taft Avenue

Animal pickup, Newton Way

Wanted person, Juniper Drive

Criminal damage, Roadrunner Lane

Traffic offense, Kalinich Avenue

Suspicious, N. Highway 89

Drugs, McKay Way

Animal noise, Yvonne Way