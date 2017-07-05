Chino Valley Police report, July 5, 2017

  • Originally Published: July 5, 2017 6 a.m.

    • The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from June 25 to July 2: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

    Animal neglect, Yavapai Street

    Wanted person, Center Street

    Animal problem, Maricopa Street

    Family fight, Center Street

    Wanted person, Eldred Road

    Agency assist, Juniper Drive

    Family fight, Georgia Avenue

    Fraud, Road 3 North

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Assault, N. Highway 89

    Trespass, Palo Verde Drive

    Welfare check, Lauren Lane

    911 hangup, Prescott Drive

    Civil process, Palo Verde Drive

    Medical, Susan Street

    Suspicious, Road 2 North

    Burglary, Gables Court

    Found property, Road 2 South

    VIN inspection, Willow Lane

    Fraud, Peakview Drive

    Animal problem, Road 1 East

    Welfare check, Road 3 North

    Driving with suspended license, Kalinich Avenue

    Burglary, Sierra Vista Drive

    Animal neglect, Lizard Lane

    Runaway juvenile, N. Highway 89

    Hit-and-run accident, Road 4 North

    Information, Voss Drive

    Suspicious, Fletcher Court

    Trespass, Perkinsville Road

    Suspicious, Center Street

    Animal problem, Yavapai Street

    Littering, Road 1 West

    Fraud, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, N. Highway 89

    Suspicious, Road 1 East

    Traffic offense, Road 6 North

    Abandoned vehicle, N. Highway 89

    Traffic hazard, S. Highway 89

    Information, Voss Drive

    Traffic offense, N. Highway 89

    Burglary, Juniper Drive

    Traffic offense, S. Highway 89

    Alarm, McKay Way

    Animal problem, Road 1 East

    Wanted person, S. Highway 89

    Family fight, Road 1 East

    Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

    Family fight, Road 1 East

    Non-injury accident, Road 2 North

    Family fight, Solar View Drive

    Non-injury accident, Road 1 South

    Civil misc., N. Highway 89

    Criminal damage, Elk Drive

    Noise disturbances, Grasshopper Lane

    Driving with suspended license, Butterfield Road

    Animal bite, Taft Avenue

    Animal pickup, Newton Way

    Wanted person, Juniper Drive

    Criminal damage, Roadrunner Lane

    Traffic offense, Kalinich Avenue

    Suspicious, N. Highway 89

    Drugs, McKay Way

    Animal noise, Yvonne Way

    More like this story




    MOST READ